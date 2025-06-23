Crosby: “Montreal probably wouldn’t hesitate to offer its two first-round picks in 2025”

Sidney Crosby’s future will always be the talk of the town.

In fact…

Sidney Crosby’s future will always be the talk of the town, as long as the situation in Pittsburgh doesn’t improve. And it’s not going to get any better either…

The question on everyone’s mind is this:

Is Sid really interested in ending his career with a club that’s going nowhere?

We know his competitive side.

We know he hates to lose – and that the Penguins won’t be winning much in the next few years, until Crosby retires.

Even so, he’ll be celebrating his 38th birthday in August…

We also know that the option of seeing him in Montreal is popular with some. And on that note, if the Habs ever wanted to go after him… Mathias Brunet had this to say, in a recent article:

Montreal (the Canadiens) wouldn’t hesitate to offer their two first-round picks in 2025 to get him. – Mathias Brunet

The Habs as the draft approaches: anticipate the unpredictable. .. https://t.co/fFBmVft7aI – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) June 23, 2025

There’s a popular opinion about the possibility of the Habs moving to get Crosby out of Pittsburgh.

Sure, picking up #87 is attractive… but at the same time, according to many, the Canadiens shouldn’t empty their prospect bank either.

I tend to agree with that.

I love the Kid. On the other hand, he doesn’t have 10 more years of hockey to give, and if the Habs want to be competitive in the future with the players they have in place, Kent Hughes shouldn’t sacrifice everything he’s got either.

That said, giving away two first-round picks – and perhaps another quality prospect – to acquire Crosby makes sense.

The Canadiens already have good prospects, they have a good young core of players with good potential (as we saw last season) and we also know that there are no guarantees with a draft pick because science isn’t exact.

But I find it hard to believe that Kyle Dubas would be interested in making a deal like this. Because, in reality, it would look bad in Pittsburgh… in everyone’s eyes.

Overtime

– All the better.

Retirement will have to wait! https://t.co/hM32folQdR – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 23, 2025

– Indeed.

GM Daniel Briere on Trevor Zegras’s dip in production with @AnaheimDucks: “That’s why he was available. Top six talents are very, very rarely available. We felt that was worth the risk.”@NHLFlyers – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 23, 2025

– Big transaction in the WHL.

TRADE ALERT The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired 2006-born forward Max Curran from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a select number of draft picks including the 37th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/z4Mnmw7yiC pic.twitter.com/Lcj2zzfQ2E – Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) June 23, 2025

– No surprise there.