Chris Johnston: The Habs have talked to clubs about picks #16 and #17

Kent Hughes’ plan is pretty clear.

Right now… the goal is to improve the team offensively. Ideally, we’d like to get a guy who can play in the top-6, and what’s interesting in all this is that the Canadiens have the resources to make a move.

Especially when you consider this year’s two first-round picks (#16 and #17).

These picks have value, and clearly, the Canadiens want to gauge the interest of other clubs at this level.

Because, according to Chris Johnston(TSN 1050), Hughes has already spoken to clubs about his two first-round picks in 2025. The GM is doing his homework… but to know that he’s active and aggressive is still noteworthy.

Chris Johnston: The Canadiens have talked to teams about their back to back first round draft picks – TSN 1050 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 23, 2025

We’ve seen it in recent years, but…

But Kent Hughes isn’t afraid to move – especially at the draft. He traded for Kirby Dach in 2022, he acquired Alex Newhook in 2023… and last year, he managed to move up a few spots to select Michael Hage with the 21st overall pick.

The point I’m trying to make here is that there’s a good chance the Canadiens will make a deal on Friday night.

But let’s not scream bloody murder if it doesn’t happen, because on the other side of the coin, it’s not easy to be a buyer right now.

So it remains to be seen.Still, just knowing that Hughes is aggressive and doing everything he can to improve the team for next season is exciting for Canadiens fans.

Especially as the GM of the Canadiens is a quiet guy, who does things without bothering anyone and whose transactions are (very) often unexpected…

