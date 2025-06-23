Chris Johnston: The Habs have talked to clubs about picks #16 and #17

Kent Hughes’ plan is pretty clear.
Right now… the goal is to improve the team offensively. Ideally, we’d like to get a guy who can play in the top-6, and what’s interesting in all this is that the Canadiens have the resources to make a move.
Especially when you consider this year’s two first-round picks (#16 and #17).
Because, according to Chris Johnston(TSN 1050), Hughes has already spoken to clubs about his two first-round picks in 2025. The GM is doing his homework… but to know that he’s active and aggressive is still noteworthy.
Chris Johnston: The Canadiens have talked to teams about their back to back first round draft picks – TSN 1050
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 23, 2025
We’ve seen it in recent years, but…
But Kent Hughes isn’t afraid to move – especially at the draft. He traded for Kirby Dach in 2022, he acquired Alex Newhook in 2023… and last year, he managed to move up a few spots to select Michael Hage with the 21st overall pick.
The point I’m trying to make here is that there’s a good chance the Canadiens will make a deal on Friday night.
But let’s not scream bloody murder if it doesn’t happen, because on the other side of the coin, it’s not easy to be a buyer right now.
Especially as the GM of the Canadiens is a quiet guy, who does things without bothering anyone and whose transactions are (very) often unexpected…
