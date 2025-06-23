Brock Boeser: the Canadiens among the interested teams

The Bruins are gearing up to make a serious run at Brock Boeser, but they’re not alone. Can they convince the Boston winger is the best fit?
More details from @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/EwkobfSDWl – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 23, 2025
In addition to the Wild, the Kings, the Mammoth, the Red Wings and the Canadiens, the Bruins want to work hard to sign the free agent. – Jimmy Murphy
overtime
Simon Wang, the Chinese scouthttps://t.co/vIHJ9oX0Mi
– RDS (@RDSca) June 23, 2025
The Yellow ‘B’ returns!
The Boston Bruins reveal their new logo, featuring a yellow-spoked B that will be displayed on their home jerseys. pic.twitter.com/EuyWTazSEI – BarDown (@BarDown) June 23, 2025
We just spoke with Marco Donadel, Jonathan Sirois and Tom Pearce this morning, live from the Nutrilait Centre. #CFMTL
1. Giacomo Vrioni dislocated his elbow in practice on Sunday. At first glance, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious. He managed to avoid.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 23, 2025
Also: producer @jmcelhanney spent some time with Schaefer and produced an excellent 37-minute pre-draft documentary.
Highly-recommended viewing, here:https://t.co/gutw7AfEv9 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2025