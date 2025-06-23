Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brock Boeser: the Canadiens among the interested teams
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens will be looking for forward help this summer. Ideally at center.

So, by necessity, there are several names floating around town, as Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes will be looking all over the place for forward help.

And as Jimmy Murphy (RG Media) tells us, Brock Boeser’s name must be added to the list.

Reading his text, it’s clear that the Bruins are much more likely to sign the American. The same goes for the Wild, who have been linked to the Minnesota native for some time.

Still, the Habs have prospects.

In addition to the Wild, the Kings, the Mammoth, the Red Wings and the Canadiens, the Bruins want to work hard to sign the free agent. – Jimmy Murphy

I can’t say I expect Boeser to sign in town. But at 28, he’d be in the age bracket of guys who might be targeted by the Canadiens’ management.

But he’s not a center…

(Credit: Hockey DB)
As a general rule, he’s a player who gets between 45 and 56 points every year… except in his 2023-2024 season, when he flirted with the one-point-per-game plateau, just like that.

He had 73, including 40 goals.

I don’t think the American has Montreal at the top of his list, and I don’t think the Habs will want to sign a free agent of his caliber (and in a price range that’s surely high) who plays primarily on the right wing.

But I can understand why management has its nose in the matter.


