A full season at Laval for Jakub Dobes: Frank Seravalli opens the door
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
There’s been little talk of goaltending in Montreal this summer. Why not? Because the Canadiens have bigger fish to fry on the market, especially at the second line position.

But let’s talk a little about the goalies currently under contract to the Canadiens. What’s in store for each guy?

We’ll skip over Connor Hughes, who’s back in Switzerland, and Carey Price, who could be inducted into the Hall of Fame as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Samuel Montembeault will arrive at camp as the organization’s #1 goaltender. Next.

Jakub Dobes is a special case. After all, in his case, information goes in all directions, since he could very well try to fight for the #1 position in Montreal…

But he could also go to Laval.

According to what Frank Seravalli reported in a paper on NHL club goaltenders, should the Canadiens decide to go for a #2 goalie, Dobes could go to Laval.

The Canadiens are in the market for a goalie if they decide Jakub Dobes needs one more season in Laval. – Frank Seravalli

I can’t say I expect Dobes to go to Laval. But I also can’t say I’d be completely on the backside of seeing the young man go for mileage down there. A goalie’s development isn’t linear.

But in any case, it really looks like it’s over for Cayden Primeau downstairs. If the Habs want to make room to send Jakub Dobes alongside Jacob Fowler, who’ll have a good workload down there, that’s something, isn’t it?

I really feel that if the Canadiens sign a goalie (or even if the Rocket sign a goalie) next week, it’ll be a big clue to Dobes’ future.

And if he doesn’t, it’ll also be a clue as to who you’ll be able to see this summer at the Kevin Raphaël Classic.


extension

We said we’d talk about all the goalies who are contractually bound to the Canadiens. But one is missing: Jake Allen. The Habs are still withholding salary on his contract until July 1.

Frank Seravalli said something that will ensure that, no, we shouldn’t expect Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton to bring him back to town in the next few weeks.

It’s rare that a goalie who plays 30 games or so puts himself in a position to get a pay raise on his $3.85 million salary, but it shows just how much demand there will be for Jake Allen. – Frank Seravalli

What you need to know is that Allen will be the ONLY big-name free agent among goaltenders. Several teams will be looking for him to act as #2 luxury goaltender in 2025-2026.

Where will he go?

