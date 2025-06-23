A full season at Laval for Jakub Dobes: Frank Seravalli opens the door

The Canadiens are in the market for a goalie if they decide Jakub Dobes needs one more season in Laval. – Frank Seravalli
Comprehensive goalie market breakdown, with nearly one-third of the league in the mix for netminders.
Needs, trade candidates, unproven adds and free agents:https://t.co/026UmZJfts – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 23, 2025
To think that Caleb was 8 years old at the first KR Classic.
Classique KR10: Top 5 names Alexandre Carrier – Jakub Dobes – Kevin Raphaël – Elliot Desnoyers – Caleb Desnoyers. https://t.co/49Tgx8Cwd1 pic.twitter.com/XXhOfYWXPD – Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) June 22, 2025
extension
It’s rare that a goalie who plays 30 games or so puts himself in a position to get a pay raise on his $3.85 million salary, but it shows just how much demand there will be for Jake Allen. – Frank Seravalli