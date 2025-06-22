Skip to content
Trading Morgan Rielly for Aaron Ekblad: The Leafs would be going in circles
Michaël Petit
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to make some changes to their line-up after another disappointing playoff run.

There’s talent on the forward line, but with Mitch Marner and most likely John Tavares leaving this summer, there will have to be more reinforcement up front.

Anthony Stolarz has been excellent in front of net for the Leafs, and they may finally have found their goaltending solution. And with Joseph Woll as backup, they’re on their way.

With the addition of Brandon Carlo at the deadline and Chris Tanev last year, the right side of defence isn’t so bad in Toronto, but there’s room for improvement in the defensive brigade, in my opinion.

On the latest episode of Leafs Morning Take (with Nick Alberga, Jay Rosehill and Nick Kypreos), the option of adding Aaron Ekblad was named, and it would make sense.

You can listen to the excerpt at the 49th minute of the video below:

Alberga seems to be on board with the idea of signing Ekblad as a free agent on July 1 to bolster the defense.

On the other hand, Nick Kypreos doesn’t seem to be too keen on the idea, as he thinks someone on the defensive brigade would have to be squeezed.

And that’s when he suggested trading Morgan Rielly for forward support to make room for Ekblad.

Why sign a quality defenseman to trade your best defenseman right now?

It doesn’t make sense in my book.

But I can see Kypreos’ point. Rielly certainly has good value and could allow the Leafs to add at least one, if not two, good players to their lineup.

But being in the Leafs’ shoes (and I’m not a GM), I’d try harder to sign a Nikolaj Ehlers or a Brock Boeser, if they don’t re-sign with their respective teams. And if there’s money left over, a veteran defenseman like Cody Ceci or Matt Grzelcyk.

Morgan Rielly is the mainstay of the defense, who can play in all kinds of situations, even if he doesn’t seem to be developing into the defenseman we were expecting.

Brad Treliving will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him this summer, with a number of options open to him.

Whether he makes the right choices remains to be seen.


