Rumor mill: John Gibson ready to accept a trade to Edmonton

John Gibson ready to be traded to Edmonton
David Pagnotta: John Gibson would be willing to accept a trade to Edmonton – SN 960
Blue Jackets to try something major this summer
Elliotte Friedman: Columbus is going to “try something major” this offseason – Sportsnet
The price for Alexander Romanov is very high
Elliotte Friedman: Teams have asked the Islanders about Alex Romanov, the price is very high – 32 Thoughts Podcast
If Jason Robertson asks too much for his next contract, the Stars would be willing to trade him
Pierre LeBrun: The Stars aren’t actively shopping Jason Robertson, but they are listening; if the ask is too high on his next contract they might circle back to teams with interest – The Athletic
Overtime
Tkachuk spotted @BigCeaz in the crowd and immediately opened the gates to get him in the parade. pic.twitter.com/dPwYUymdy1 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 22, 2025
