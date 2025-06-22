Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rumor mill: John Gibson ready to accept a trade to Edmonton
Michaël Petit
Rumor mill: John Gibson ready to accept a trade to Edmonton
Credit: As the draft and free agent period approach, many rumors of all kinds surface. Obviously, there’s a lot to take in and a lot to leave out, but it’s good to see what’s trending around the NHL. Yesterday, my colleague Mathis Therrien also did a corner on the rumours, concerning Rasmus Andersson, Mitch Marner and […]
As the draft and free agent period approach, many rumors of all kinds surface.

Obviously, there’s a lot to take in and a lot to leave out, but it’s good to see what’s trending around the NHL.

Yesterday, my colleague Mathis Therrien also did a corner on the rumours, concerning Rasmus Andersson, Mitch Marner and Aaron Ekblad.

Tonight, we’ll focus on John Gibson, the Columbus Blue Jackets, Alexander Romanov and Jason Robertson.

John Gibson ready to be traded to Edmonton

The Anaheim Ducks goaltender of the past 11 years is now 31 years old.

This year, we’ve increasingly seen Lukas Dostal take over in front of the net at the veteran’s expense.

Gibson, who will reach the end of the 7th year of his eight-year contract next season, may be looking for a change of scenery.

In 29 games, he maintained a 2.79 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage, which is very good for a club like the Ducks.

Knowing that Dostal would be ready to officially take over as starting goaltender, the Ducks could very well want to trade the veteran goaltender to rejuvenate themselves or by adding one or more draft picks.

In his contract, Gibson has a modified no-trade clause with 10 teams with whom he would not accept a trade.

That leaves 22 teams, but we now know that the Edmonton Oilers would be a team Gibson would like to play for.

That’s what David Pagnotta reported on Sportsnet 960.

It would be a great addition for the Oilers, who seem to be struggling in front of the net: Stuart Skinner simply can’t bring the Stanley Cup to Edmonton.

And it would be a fresh start for Gibson, who seems to have lost his starting spot with the Ducks.

He might not have the starting role from the start, but could very well offer Edmonton a 50-50 backup option.

Blue Jackets to try something major this summer

Columbus needs a revival if they want to make the playoffs and be competitive.

There are a number of very interesting, quality players on the team, but there’s one big piece missing from the roster, a piece that can make a difference.

And Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet that the Jackets are going to try something major this summer.

We don’t have details on what exactly they want to do, but something big is brewing in Columbus.

Will it be a big free agent signing (Mitch Marner)? Or a major transaction?

Only time will tell.

The price for Alexander Romanov is very high

The New York Islanders will have the opportunity to add an excellent prospect to their bank, and everything points to Matthew Schaefer.

However, rumors surrounding Alexander Romanov are coming out more and more, probably to make room for Schaefer on the left side of the defensive line.

With Adam Pelech and now Scott Perunovich on the left flank, Romanov is the logical choice to be part of a deal if we want to make room quickly for Schaefer.

According to Elliotte Friedman, he mentioned that some teams have inquired about the acquisition price for Romanov.

And some teams will be disappointed to know that the asking price is astronomical.

From what we understand, the Islanders should receive more for Romanov than the Habs got for him, if they decide to trade him, of course.

With Romanov as a trade chip, the Isles could get an interesting forward to help the team’s badly-needed offensive contribution.

I’d love to know what the Islanders would be looking for in return for the 25-year-old defenseman.

If Jason Robertson asks too much for his next contract, the Stars would be willing to trade him

Jason Robertson has been the talk of the town lately, and according to Darren Dreger, the Habs even have the pieces to dance with the Stars for the 6’3″ winger.

He has the potential to become the Habs’ best winger, with a 109-point season under his belt.

But the Stars’ primary goal is to find common ground on Robertson’s next contract, as he will become a restricted free agent on July 1, 2026.

On the other hand, if Robo’s asking too much, the Stars would be willing to listen to offers to find a trade for their star forward.

That’s what Pierre LeBrun reported on The Athletic.

It’s a good thing the Stars are opening all possible doors, because there’s a good chance Robertson will ask for a very high salary, especially if they wait and he produces like a real star.

The last two years have been a little tougher for Robertson, who had back-to-back 80-point seasons in 82 games.

But the interesting thing about Robertson is that he rarely gets injured.

In fact, with the exception of the 2021-22 season when he played 74 games, he has only played full seasons in his NHL career.

The Stars could certainly get some quality players and/or prospects and/or picks in return.


Overtime

– At about 4:20, Marco D’Amico mentions that the Habs are one of the best-positioned teams to deal Anton Lundell.

– What a nice gesture.

– Heavy loss for the Pacers in the ultimate game… Doesn’t look like it did any good.

Spicy P makes his presence felt in the final game of the NBA Finals.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content