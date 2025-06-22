Parade: Brad Marchand fends off a beer thrown at him

For those who didn’t know, the Florida Panthers began their parade as Stanley Cup champions today, for the second time in a row.
And knowing the players on the team, you’d expect all kinds of things to happen.
There was also a chant for Sergei Bobrovsky by Aleksander Barkov: “Bo-bby, Bo-bby”.
Not to mention head coach Paul Maurice’s cat sweater.
It’s officially underway in Fort Lauderdale.
LET THE PARTY BEGIN
(via @FlaPanthers)pic.twitter.com/T7qvMWR3Dy
This year, a few things came back, but what caught the eye was Brad Marchand, a newcomer who wasn’t with the Panthers last year.
Brad Marchand swatted a beer thrown at him (rightfully so) pic.twitter.com/rSSGHC52kd
But hey, the odds were less and no one was hurt in the sequence. We can also understand Marchand’s gesture, as he was fed up with receiving open beers dripping all over the bus.
Speaking of Marchand, he seems to like his nickname “rat” and honored it in the nicest way possible: with a Rat King crown.
Brad Marchand is rocking a Rat King crown at the parade
(via @AlexMSolana) pic.twitter.com/i6REq5eAxY
Marchand holding up a sign saying “The Last Rat Standing”
(via @nhl) pic.twitter.com/MVoEgVVEIR
And Marchand added to it in front of the mic, saying he was very happy not to have to face the Panthers players, but more importantly, that he’s happy not to have to worry about getting hit by Sam Bennett.
On the subject of the Panthers’ “dirty” style of play, Bennett was keen to speak out and apologize…
Specifically, he’d like to apologize to… absolutely nobody.
Sam Bennett’s message to people who criticize the Panthers as “dirty”
“I would like to apologize…to absolutely no one”
(via @FlaPanthers) pic.twitter.com/92Uy3r1o5S
You can’t change a winning recipe, as they say.
Matthew Tkachuk is back in the ocean
(via @PriesterCameron)pic.twitter.com/zaAMkPS7hx
We can be sure that the Panthers’ festivities will be well watered this Sunday, June 22.
Watch him “shotgun” a beer. That’s the face of a guy who’s happy to have (once again) realized his dream.
MATTHEW TKACHUK ARRIVES TO ELBO ROOM TO SHOTGUN HIS BEER
That's how it's done pic.twitter.com/16sufYF6W6
For those who remember, Aleksander Barkov had started a chant with the fans present where he said “Bo-bby”, while the fans responded afterwards.
Barkov with the "Bo-bby" chant #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/IcVSqekAdr
“I got two cats on the front”
Paul Maurice has a new custom shirt featuring his two cats, Poppy and Penny! #StanleyCup https://t.co/uh1su3gyv2 pic.twitter.com/e6gHog0CtJ
It came up in a speech today, pointing the finger at Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette, who is a staunch advocate of tax equality, or at least finds it simply unfair.
I’m fighting for us @MapleLeafs. How about a little back up??? #leafsforever https://t.co/u4QKf5mvCv
