New contract: John Tavares and the Leafs are still a long way off

As everyone knows, Mitch Marner will not be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the upcoming National Hockey League campaign.

He will officially become free as a bird on July 1ᵉʳ, and will subsequently sign with his new team.

It’s a huge chapter that’s closing on the Toronto side, when Marner was one of the team’s poster boys.

It must have been a tough pill to swallow for many Leafs fans, even if many were fed up with the number 16, so the Leafs shouldn’t let another big piece of the team go.

And by another big piece, I’m referring to John Tavares.

Who was in on Toews, plus latest on Marner, McDavid, Tavares, J. Robertson and more in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic! https://t.co/MVmIWrTBKF – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2025

The former Leafs captain is out of contract for next season, and could become a free agent as early as July 1.We know that Tavares wants to stay in Toronto, but at the moment, at last count, the Leafs and their #91 are still far from an agreement.

Indeed, as Pierre LeBrun reports in his latest article, the two sides have had some negotiations so far, but they really can’t agree on the amount.

Of course, there’s still a little over a week to go before the free agent market opens, but time could be running out for the Leafs.

Toronto simply can’t afford to lose Mitch Marner AND John Tavares for free in the same summer.

The Leafs can’t afford to lose Tavares as their second center, especially after a 38-goal, 74-point season.

Even at 34, the Leafs’ number 91 is still very well capable of producing at the highest level.

In short, Pat Brisson and his client are still a long way from staying in Toronto, while it’s clear that Tavares won’t accept a contract worth five million dollars a year.

Overtime

With $25 million available under the cap, it would be a mistake for the Leafs not to keep Tavares by giving him the contract he wants.

