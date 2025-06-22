Michael Hage is working hard to put on weight

Credit: For young prospects, there’s always something they can work on to help them make the leap to the NHL. In Michael Hage’s case, he has many qualities, but he could use more muscle mass to help him become an impact center. Hage’s offensive skills can’t really be criticized. He did very well in his NCAA […]

For young prospects, there’s always something they can work on to help them make the leap to the NHL.

In Michael Hage’s case, he has many qualities, but he could use more muscle mass to help him become an impact center.

Hage’s offensive skills can’t really be criticized.

He did very well in his NCAA rookie season, collecting 34 points in 33 games.

And next year, he’ll have (much) more support on the team, as he wasn’t super well surrounded this year.

Goaltender Jack Ivankovic made Canada’s National Under-20 and Under-18 teams this year, and performed very well in his international outings.

Rob Rassey, the associate coach at Michigan, says that Michael Hage has been working out hard at the gym to add some muscle this summer: pic.twitter.com/dBRx17abme – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 22, 2025

“From seeing what he’s done in the last eight weeks – and with eight more weeks to go in the off-season – I think he’ll be a different player physically next year.” – Rob Rassey

But now Hage has to concentrate on gaining more mass, and in a text by Stu Cowan , we learn that his assistant coach is very impressed with his progress in the gym this summer.

When a coach is impressed with your work, it’s always positive.

Hage could very well break the 200-pound barrier for next season, and that would be more than beneficial for him.He could start to establish himself as a top center in the NCAA, with a lot of talent, but above all, an imposing frame.And having good size goes a long way to helping you make the transition to the pros, especially in the NHL.

We know that the NHL won’t be for the right-handed center just yet, as he has another season in the NCAA and possibly another in Laval before making the jump.

Still, Hage is definitely on the right track, and he’s making a strong case to become a second center with the Habs sooner rather than later.

I’m looking forward to his season with the Wolverines this year.

In Overtime

– Russo puts Cole Caufield ahead of Lane Hutson as the Habs’ top draft pick. Is it too early to put Hutson ahead of Caufield at this level?

Each NHL team’s best and worst draft pick of the past decade https://t.co/25lnPpbRYl – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 22, 2025

– Very interesting to know in view of the next NHL draft.

New at @TheAthletic: 2025 NHL Draft class superlatives:

– Best skaters

– Best shots

– Best hands

– Smartest

– Most competitive

– Most physical

– Strongest

– Most well-rounded Ranking players by traits: https://t.co/c0UlRMT73p pic.twitter.com/qXxaUtmqgn – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 22, 2025

– Demidov enjoying it.

Ivan Demidov enjoying his summer travelling in Miami, Florida pic.twitter.com/hzdy7mXteN – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 22, 2025

– Coming up.

Elliotte Friedman: Columbus is going to “try something major” this offseason – Sportsnet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 22, 2025

– To read.