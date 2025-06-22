Matthew Tkachuk: 50% chance of major surgery

As everyone knows, ice hockey is an extremely difficult sport, both in terms of technique and toughness.Even more so at the professional level, hockey leaves its mark, and even more so in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s not for nothing that hockey players are referred to as true warriors, because every year, when the playoffs come to an end, we learn of a thousand and one injuries of all kinds among quite a few players.

And this year is no exception, as once again, several players have continued to dress every night and perform despite many after-effects and injuries.Just think of Matthew Tkachuk, who was injured at the Four Nations tournament, but still managed to play all 23 playoff games, after missing the rest of the regular season following the tournament.And of course, at the end of those 23 playoff games, well, we learned that Tkachuk was never really 100%, as he played with a sports hernia and a torn adductor muscle.Still, Tkachuk scored 23 points in 23 games.

But now that the Stanley Cup has been won, the Panthers’ forward must think about his recovery, and on that subject, there’s a 50% chance he’ll need major surgery.

He will have to undergo various medical tests soon. https://t.co/enJLPE8War – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 22, 2025

Indeed, that’s what the Panthers’ star forward said himself yesterday, as he explained that a decision would be made soon as to whether he would need to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Of course, if Tkachuk does undergo surgery, he will have to recover for a significant period of time.It remains to be seen whether Tkachuk will be ready in time for the next campaign, should he undergo surgery.In short, this is further proof of the incredible endurance and toughness of hockey players.

They’re truly impressive, and it’s not for nothing that they’re among the best athletes in the world.

Overtime

– Logical.

Samuel Montembeault isn’t the type to stress out in front of his net, but he was a little more when it came time to meet Canada’s top players! pic.twitter.com/aWlCf2JcTr – La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) June 22, 2025

– Really cool.

This is a work of art. CATS FANS! We want to see your #StanleyCup champion tattoos! Submit your ink here: https://t.co/lEEezLiExR ( : IG/cj_ugarte) pic.twitter.com/7aZAzL5ysl – NHL (@NHL) June 22, 2025

– To watch tonight.

The @CanadaSoccerFR need a win or a draw against El Salvador, to advance to the next round. Even a loss could qualify them, depending on the result of the Honduras vs Curacao game.@CANMNT_Official pic.twitter.com/HYFwgyFn6X – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 22, 2025

– Wow.