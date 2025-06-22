JJ Peterka file: a trade could take place between now and the draft

It’s getting more and more exciting, and above all, it’s making the 32 NHL teams more and more active on the transaction market.
And like every year, well, it looks like the Buffalo Sabres will have to trade and let go one of their good players, because once again, nobody wants to stay in Buffalo, considering the club’s repeated failures.
Frank Seravalli: I think we see a JJ Peterka trade materialize between now and the NHL draft – DFO Rundown
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 21, 2025
Indeed, that’s what the reputed informant said during his appearance on the latest episode of the “DFO Rundown” podcast.
Seravalli believes it will happen by the draft, and if not, well, he’d be extremely surprised to see Peterka in a Sabres uniform come October.
A talented 23-year-old winger who scored 68 points with the horrible Buffalo Sabres is worth his weight in gold, because it’s not every day that a young player who’s just had his best season finds himself on the market.
It’s not for nothing that Peterka is a very attractive option for the Habs.
Of course, even if the Habs are in the running, there’s no guarantee that they’ll get their hands on him, and especially that Kent Hughes will be willing to pay the price and outbid them, because with all the teams interested, Peterka will go for a big price.
David Reinbacher won’t be traded, and I don’t think Logan Mailloux is what the Sabres are looking for, because they want something concrete right now.
– Read on.
The top #GoHabsGo stories this week:
The latest Montreal Canadiens trade rumours.
Free agency options – Centres and veterans.
Limited buyout options in Montreal.#NHLDraft targets (Kindel, Lakovic, Hensler).https://t.co/myd6oD0VIH
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 22, 2025
– Coming up.
Elliotte Friedman: The Wild offered Marco Rossi a bridge deal which was rejected; Rossi was upset by being put on 4th line in playoffs; he wants to make sure he’s in a place where he can play top line center – 102.5 The Game
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 21, 2025
– Great options for the Habs.
Analysis | Some forward targets for the Canadiens ahead of the draft https://t.co/0y0jKsAsCd
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 22, 2025
– Charlotte Checkers stay alive. The Abbotsford Canucks now lead the series 3-2.
JESSE PULJUJÄRVI SAYS THE @CHECKERSHOCKEY ARE NOT DONE YET.#CLTvsABB | #CalderCup pic.twitter.com/pN4FlIsmZ4
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 22, 2025