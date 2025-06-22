Jeremy Swayman file: the Oilers must go all out

The Edmonton Oilers absolutely need a goalkeeper.

The same observation is made every year, but now, with a second straight Stanley Cup Final loss, it’s no longer a priority, but an obligation to find a competent goaltender capable of taking the team to the next level.

This is THE issue the Oilers need to address this summer, because if they don’t, Connor McDavid could get fed up and ask to be traded.

Unfortunately for McDavid and the Oilers, there won’t be any good, easy options.

Other than Jake Allen, there won’t really be any compelling options available on the free agent market.

So, the Oilers will probably have no choice but to turn to a trade to find a very good option in front of the net.

And with that in mind, it’s clear that the Oilers must do everything in their power to try and uproot Jeremy Swayman from Boston.

Source tells RG the Oilers were one of the teams that “poked around” on Jeremy Swayman. With goaltending now a priority in Edmonton, will they circle back? Full report via @MurphysLaw74https://t.co/S7XWOAsT8M – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 22, 2025

Indeed, if there’s one starting goaltender in his prime who could possibly leave his current team, it’s Swayman.

Of course, the Boston Bruins aren’t looking to part with him, especially not after finally getting him under contract after tough negotiations.

However, those same negotiations left their mark and clearly eroded the relationship between the goalie and the Bruins.

What’s more, after a difficult season in the first year of his new eight-year contract at $8.25 million a year, Swayman may well be tempted to leave the Bruins, who finished in the bottom half of the NHL.

In short, there’s clearly a connection to be made between the Edmonton Oilers and Jeremy Swayman’s name, especially considering that the Oilers had already put the feelers out, only to be told no.

In short, it’s clear that when you take all this information into account, if there’s even a small chance that the Bruins will part with Swayman, the Oilers have to be all-in.

Swayman is only 26, and he’s a proven NHL goaltender, which would do the Oilers a world of good, as they’re seriously only one good goaltender away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Let’s see how the situation develops, but it’s clear that the Oilers need to be extremely aggressive and ready for anything if they really want to solve their huge problem in front of the net.

