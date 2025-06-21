Stan Bowman: Oilers changes will focus on attack and goaltending

Credit: For the second year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. There’s nothing more heartbreaking than losing so close to the ultimate goal, as we experienced with the Canadiens in 2021, and it’s even more so when it happens two years in a row. This means […]

For the second year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than losing so close to the ultimate goal, as we experienced with the Canadiens in 2021, and it’s even more so when it happens two years in a row.

This means that the Oilers aren’t too far from winning the Cup, but there are changes to be made to avoid another defeat so close to the goal.

And with that in mind, well, Stan Bowman addressed the media yesterday to paint a picture of the Oilers’ off-season situation.

Stan Bowman indicates most off-season changes will be centred around goaltending and forwards. Likes the defense as a collective. pic.twitter.com/JzHLvPhZ0f – Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) June 20, 2025

The Oilers GM made it clear that there would be changes to his team in the coming weeks and months.The Edmonton GM even specified where there would be changes in his line-up.Indeed, Bowman stated that he would be concentrating mainly on making changes in front of the net (eventually!!!!) and in attack.But for defense, nothing has been mentioned, even though the GM loves his defense.Does this surprise you?Yes, it surprises me too.

After seeing the Oilers’ defense get ripped apart by the offense and the Panthers’ absolutely masterful forecheck, it’s hard to believe that no changes need to be made on defense.

Obviously, the Oilers don’t have a bad defense, but it may be a little too attack-oriented with guys like Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Jake Walman and even John Klingberg.

A defense with so many offensive-minded defenders can’t work, at least not in the playoffs.

Logically, there should be choices to be made, but Stan Bowman likes his defense.

At least the Oilers GM seems to have understood that a breath of fresh air is needed in front of the net, because clearly, Stuart Skinner isn’t the man for the job.

He’s really THE missing piece in Edmonton, namely a quality goalie.

The Oilers would probably have at least one Cup by now if they’d solved this problem sooner…

And on the forward front, well, clearly Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl need to be better surrounded, but that’s easier said than done.

The Oilers’ off-season will be very interesting to watch, while the Stanley Cup remains the obvious goal.

