Second center: the Mammoth could help the Habs by drafting Caleb Desnoyers

BARRETT HAYTON FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK AND FIRST HAT TRICK IN UTAH HC HISTORY pic.twitter.com/kKFV8x18zp – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 23, 2025

In Overtime

Report: Maple Leafs, Tavares not close in extension talks https://t.co/asXZplME0y – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) June 22, 2025

Lundqvist, Richter fired up for NHL’s return to Olympicshttps://t.co/qrSeno5A0L – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 21, 2025

A GAME-WINNER.

SUPERSTAR SHOWINGS.

TWO-WAY TEAM BASKETBALL. The 2025 NBA Finals have had it ALL PACERS-THUNDER GAME 7, the EPIC conclusion, tips tomorrow at 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/fqSOjhHj2k – NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2025

Turned on and DEMOLISHED! Fernando Tatis Jr. belts this 3-run homer 107.9 MPH pic.twitter.com/2WtPjPcBtA – MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2025

With the NHL Draft fast approaching, speculation is rife as to which team will draft which prospect.What’s more, we could well see a Québécois, Caleb Desnoyers, drafted in the top five of the upcoming auction, a first since Alexis Lafrenière in 2020.The Utah Mammoth, with the fourth overall pick, could well set its sights on the Moncton Wildcats center.However, according to Marco D’Amico on The Shaun Starr show podcast, the Salt Lake City club could find itself with a surplus of left-handed centers in the organization.The Mammoth already have Logan Cooley and Barrett Hayton as left-handed centers in addition to the potential arrival of Desnoyers, who would add a third center who throws from the left.That’s a lot of people on the same side.In fact, Utah has seven center fielders who played at least 66 games with the team last season.You’d think a player like Barrett Hayton would be available for a trade.Without breaking anything so far, the 25-year-old has made interesting progress in the NHL for someone who scored 46 points, including 20 goals, in 82 games last season.Unfortunately, injuries caused him to miss most of the 2023-24 season, when he played just 33 games.However, he seems to have recovered well and it’s possible that he hasn’t yet reached his full potential.For their part, the Canadiens have a surplus of right-handed centers with the organization.The only left-handed center currently under contract with the team is Alex Newhook.Many coaches, including Martin St-Louis, like to choose their line leader’s laterality according to the face-off position on the ice.Could the Mammoth be interested in acquiring a right-hander like Kirby Dach with a pick or prospect from their center?Hayton may not be the Habs’ solution at second center, but he’s definitely an interesting option at third and an intriguing gamble for the team.And while I’m at it, I’d take him before Newhook or Dach on the second line.– Far from a deal?– Checkers open the scoring.– Former Rangers goalkeepers look forward to the Olympics.– Don’t forget the ultimate game tomorrow with two Québécois.– Solid three-point slam.