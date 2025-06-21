Rumor mill: Rasmus Andersson ready for a new start

Credit: Now that the Stanley Cup Final has been decided, it’s time to get down to business in the National Hockey League. The 31 teams that didn’t win will be looking to find out what’s wrong with their teams, and what it will take to dethrone the Florida Panthers. So there’s bound to be plenty of […]

Now that the Stanley Cup Final has been decided, it’s time to get down to business in the National Hockey League.

The 31 teams that didn’t win will be looking to find out what’s wrong with their teams, and what it will take to dethrone the Florida Panthers.

So there’s bound to be plenty of movement this summer during the off-season, as each team tries to find its own winning recipe.

And where there’s a lot of movement, there’s also a lot of rumours.

Here’s a rundown of the latest big NHL rumours, courtesy of Elliotte Friedman.

Rasmus Andersson on his way out of Calgary

According to Friedman, the Flames’ Swedish defenseman is ready for a new start and a new challenge, which means he’d like to leave Calgary.

It’s a big deal for the Flames, but they’d be willing to let Andersson go if they get what they want in return.

And if Friedman is to be believed, the Flames should have no problem getting the price they want, considering the enormous interest in the right-handed defenseman.

And let’s just say I have no trouble believing Friedman.

Andersson, 28, is an excellent all-around defenseman who is very responsible defensively, while also being capable of supporting the attack well, as his 50- and 49-point seasons attest.

If the Swedish right-handed defenseman is indeed available, it’s clear that he’ll generate a lot of interest.

And in all seriousness, I’m pretty convinced that the Canadiens would be interested.

That’s exactly the kind of defenseman the Habs need, a right-handed player (something Montreal lacks) in his prime (28 years old) with a solid contract for another year at $4.55 million.

Carolina and Vegas for Mitch Marner

Friedman continues to name the same two teams for the star player, as he once again reiterates that the Hurricanes and Golden Knights will be in the thick of it. For Carolina, Friedman expects them to go all out for Marner, and for Vegas, he expects them to try to hit THE big home run again.

We remind you thatyou shouldn’t necessarily expect Marner to sign on July 1.

The star forward will start meeting teams via Zoom when the free agent market opens, and will make an informed decision afterwards.

