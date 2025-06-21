Rumor mill: Rasmus Andersson ready for a new start

Now that the Stanley Cup Final has been decided, it’s time to get down to business in the National Hockey League.
The 31 teams that didn’t win will be looking to find out what’s wrong with their teams, and what it will take to dethrone the Florida Panthers.
So there’s bound to be plenty of movement this summer during the off-season, as each team tries to find its own winning recipe.
And where there’s a lot of movement, there’s also a lot of rumours.
Here’s a rundown of the latest big NHL rumours, courtesy of Elliotte Friedman.
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2025
According to Friedman, the Flames’ Swedish defenseman is ready for a new start and a new challenge, which means he’d like to leave Calgary.
It’s a big deal for the Flames, but they’d be willing to let Andersson go if they get what they want in return.
And let’s just say I have no trouble believing Friedman.
If the Swedish right-handed defenseman is indeed available, it’s clear that he’ll generate a lot of interest.
And in all seriousness, I’m pretty convinced that the Canadiens would be interested.
That’s exactly the kind of defenseman the Habs need, a right-handed player (something Montreal lacks) in his prime (28 years old) with a solid contract for another year at $4.55 million.
We remind you thatyou shouldn’t necessarily expect Marner to sign on July 1.
Overtime
– Six years already.
THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY
June 19, 2019: The Canadiens selected Cole Caufield in the first round (15th overall) of the NHL Draft in Vancouver. I was in Vancouver covering the draft and here’s the column I wrote: https://t.co/mFIziUlK7W
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 21, 2025
– Andre Burakovsky heads to Chicago. Let’s see if he can revive his career.
Joe Veleno packs his bags for Seattle! In return, the Hawks get their hands on Andre Burakovsky pic.twitter.com/lDZXifKR5Q
– RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2025
– Incredible.
The young Brewers gunner was perfect for six innings yesterday. https://t.co/0DVcikzF4b
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2025