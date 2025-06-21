Prospects 2025: Lynden Lakovic dreams of playing with Juraj Slafkovsky

We’re now less than a week away from the 2025 National Hockey League draft.
These are critically important picks in such a rebuild, and it’s decisions like these that could make the difference in the long term for the Habs.
All options will be on the table between now and June 27, when several names will be discussed behind closed doors in the Canadiens’ offices.
We’re obviously talking a lot about Justin Carbonneau, because he’s a Québécois, but the more time goes by, the more we hear that Guy’s son may no longer be available to the Habs.
“To play with Slafkovsky? That would be the dream!”
I confess, I had my reservations about Lynden Lakovic before I got the chance to meet him.
But truth be told, he’s since become one of my favorites of this year’s crop.
And Habs fans… you’ll love his latest statement!
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2025
It’s flattering for the Slovak, of course, and especially interesting that a first-round prospect would dream of playing with Slaf.
Still, Lakovic remained humble, saying he wouldn’t want to break up the line Slaf completes with Suzuki and Caufield, and that he’d understand if he didn’t play with the Slovak if the Habs drafted him.
To talk about Lakovic in a little more detail now, well, he’s a 6 foot 4 inch winger, who describes himself as a scorer capable of playing 200 feet.
It’ll be interesting to see whether the Habs will go for Lakovic with one of their two picks, assuming they keep them.
Overtime
