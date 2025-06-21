Prospects 2025: Lynden Lakovic dreams of playing with Juraj Slafkovsky

Credit: We’re now less than a week away from the 2025 National Hockey League draft. That means there are only a few days left before the Canadiens and the other 31 teams make potential trades, and invest in their future by adding new prospects to their roster. And for the Canadiens, if nothing moves with their […]

We’re now less than a week away from the 2025 National Hockey League draft.

That means there are only a few days left before the Canadiens and the other 31 teams make potential trades, and invest in their future by adding new prospects to their roster.And for the Canadiens, if nothing moves with their first-round picks, Kent Hughes and his troupe will have two very big decisions to make, at 16th and 17th.

These are critically important picks in such a rebuild, and it’s decisions like these that could make the difference in the long term for the Habs.

All options will be on the table between now and June 27, when several names will be discussed behind closed doors in the Canadiens’ offices.

We’re obviously talking a lot about Justin Carbonneau, because he’s a Québécois, but the more time goes by, the more we hear that Guy’s son may no longer be available to the Habs.

“To play with Slafkovsky? That would be the dream!” I confess, I had my reservations about Lynden Lakovic before I got the chance to meet him. But truth be told, he’s since become one of my favorites of this year’s crop. And Habs fans… you’ll love his latest statement! pic.twitter.com/71dynnJxGK – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2025

Fortunately, there are plenty of other interesting options, and one of them is clearly Lynden Lakovic.In fact, the Canadiens prospect would dream of playing with Juraj Slafkovsky.Not with Nick Suzuki, or Cole Caufield or Ivan Demidov.No, no, Lakovic dreams of playing with Juraj Slafkovsky.In an interview with Anthony Martineau, the youngster confided in us.

It’s flattering for the Slovak, of course, and especially interesting that a first-round prospect would dream of playing with Slaf.

Still, Lakovic remained humble, saying he wouldn’t want to break up the line Slaf completes with Suzuki and Caufield, and that he’d understand if he didn’t play with the Slovak if the Habs drafted him.

The 18-year-old winger also likes the game of Michael Hage, a player he could see completing.

To talk about Lakovic in a little more detail now, well, he’s a 6 foot 4 inch winger, who describes himself as a scorer capable of playing 200 feet.

Lakovic played with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL this year, when he racked up 58 points, including 27 goals in 47 games.The young Canadiens player compares himself closely to Tage Thompson, whose style of play he likes to emulate.Normally, Lakovic is expected to emerge around the middle of the first round. According to the various mock drafts, his name could be called between 12th and 23rd.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Habs will go for Lakovic with one of their two picks, assuming they keep them.

Overtime

– Coming up.

An excellent candidate for a hostile offer sheet https://t.co/z8T9OmYLXg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2025

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: Vladislav Gavrikov doesn’t have a “long list of places he wants to go if he leaves LA,” which is why “many are pointing to the Rangers” – Sportsnet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 21, 2025

– Bummer.