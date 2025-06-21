Skip to content
New contract: “The Habs will meet with Patrik Laine’s camp after the draft”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Patrik Laine has had quite a rock ‘n’ roll year in Montreal. Acquired last summer in a trade with the Blue Jackets, his arrival was intended as a gamble to try and bring some offensive punch to the top-6.

That said, a serious knee injury sustained during practice kept him sidelined for some time. He came back in December, however… and smashed it (on the powerplay). Then he was criticized for his inconsistency and even-strength play, and another injury meant he didn’t finish the series against the Capitals.

Never has a season of 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games been so talked about.

The Finn’s disappointing end to the season led many to hope that the Habs would trade him this summer. However, it appears that the club may have other plans for Laine.

According to David Pagnotta (The Fourth Period), the Habs will meet with Laine’s camp after the draft to discuss a possible contract extension.

It’s worth remembering that Laine’s current contract, which pays him $8.7 million a year, expires in a year’s time. This means he’s eligible to sign a contract extension as early as July 1, and the Habs obviously want to test the waters in this regard, much as they did with Mike Matheson at the NHL Combine.

This will give them a better idea of the player’s demands and where they stand.

Obviously, at the moment, Montreal’s priority is the draft, which takes place in less than a week. We can also assume that the club will then focus on the free agent market on July 1… but during the summer, taking the time to meet with Laine about his future is part of the Habs’ shopping list.

It’s safe to assume that Laine will take a pay cut on his next contract, especially if he signs this summer. A big season next year (which he ideally wouldn’t start late) could help him rebuild his value to get more money a year from now… which is why I have a feeling he won’t be particularly interested in signing this summer.

And for the Habs, being patient also has its advantages: giving Laine a new contract right now is a big gamble for a guy who’s been hard to value this season.

I have the impression that this meeting will serve above all to see if Laine wants to stay in Montreal at the end of next season. He seems to like it here, after all, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him want to stay.

But right now, both the player and the club have little interest in initialing a deal. I have a feeling that the club will be doing its homework… but you never know, after all.


