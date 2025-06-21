Jonathan Toews: the Canadiens were in on it

Who was in on Toews, plus latest on Marner, McDavid, Tavares, J. Robertson and more in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic! https://t.co/MVmIWrTBKF
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2025
Overtime
Simon Wang is a defenseman with the @Oshawa_Generals.
He was introduced to hockey at the age of four in Beijing and moved to Canada when he was 12. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/7xwjRaiNk3 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 21, 2025
A #StanleyCup celebration is not complete without a baby in the Cup. pic.twitter.com/HiVSdHWniG
– NHL (@NHL) June 21, 2025
Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev to reach the final in Hallehttps://t.co/pzdpzD3tlD
– RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2025