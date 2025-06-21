“I’m not going away”: Brad Marchand hints that he’ll be staying in Florida for four more years

Brad Marchand just now at the Elbo Room “I’m not fuckin leaving” and some one says one more year and he shakes his head and raises 4 fingers #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/0rm9zJJoTS – David (@David954FLA) June 21, 2025

Bill Zito will have to use his magic wand https://t.co/WIiSw5I5Wj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2025

Overtime

The Panthers championship ice is now gone (via @Mandoman12) pic.twitter.com/iWWcgH3Wyr – BarDown (@BarDown) June 21, 2025

TJ Brodie is on waivers for purposes of a buyout – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2025

Matthew Tkachuk says it’s 50-50 whether he’ll need surgery, that he’ll be taking some tests in the coming weeks before a decision is made. Either way he’s expecting a fun offseason. “It’s not going to be a normal summer for me, but it’s going to be the best summer yet.” – David Dwork (@DavidDwork) June 21, 2025

These are two of the hottest teams because of the Rafael Devers issue. https://t.co/NVxIvEoxJ2 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2025

It’s been a few days now since the Panthers players have been at the big party. The club is celebrating its second consecutive Stanley Cup conquest, and the boys are enjoying it to the hilt.And on Thursday night, while the players were visiting a festival in Florida, Sam Bennett told everyone that he wasn’t going anywhere. A graphic then appeared indicating “eight years”, but nothing has been made official since.What is clear is that he wants nothing to do with leaving.And apparently, one of Bennett’s teammates has also decided to do something similar: Brad Marchand. The forward, who will also become a free agent in 10 days, was at the party last night… and was asked if he was going to leave, to which he replied that “he wasn’t f*cking leaving”.And when asked to stay “one more year”, he shook his head before holding up four fingers. I don’t think I need to explain the rest.You have to wonder how the Panthers are going to manage to get along with all their free agents. The club has $19M in cap space, but in addition to Bennett and Marchand, Aaron Ekblad is also a big UFA in the making.In the case of the latter, many people see him leaving… but he’d like to stay.Taxes are one thing, but the guys will have to leave quite a bit of money on the table if they all want to stay.Especially since they’ll also need a bit of depth… but that’s something the Panthers haven’t had too much trouble finding in recent years.Marchand turned 37 last month, so a four-year contract would put him at 41. It could be a way for the team to lower the cap hit (and, perhaps, send Marchand to the LTIR for the last year of his contract if he can’t play by then), but signing a player up to that age comes with risk.But at the same time, if it gives the Panthers a chance to win the Stanley Cup again next year, those problems will look pretty secondary by 2028-29.– Speaking of the Panthers.– TJ Brodie’s contract will be bought out.– One to watch.– Matthew Tkachuk doesn’t yet know if he’ll undergo surgery this summer. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to fast, hehe.– To be continued.