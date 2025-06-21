Brad Marchand: “I don’t see a world in which he doesn’t end up in Toronto”

Credit: Brad Marchand had an absolutely phenomenal playoff run (20 points, including ten goals in 23 games) with the Florida Panthers, especially in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The former Boston Bruins pest showed the entire hockey world that, even at 37, he’s still one of the National Hockey League’s elite. Marchand’s performances […]

Brad Marchand had an absolutely phenomenal playoff run (20 points, including ten goals in 23 games) with the Florida Panthers, especially in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

The former Boston Bruins pest showed the entire hockey world that, even at 37, he’s still one of the National Hockey League’s elite.

Marchand’s performances enabled him to win the second Stanley Cup of his career, and to celebrate like never before in Florida.

Brad Marchand had a Losers Edmonton Oilers sticker made and he’s wearing it while partying pic.twitter.com/sv9K0z4r1W – Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) June 20, 2025

Number 63 will clearly be at the party for a few more days, continuing to taunt the Edmonton Oilers whenever possible.After that, however, Marchand will have to make some important decisions, as he could become a free agent on July 1.Marchand and his clan will have to decide what to do next.

Even if the 37-year-old forward doesn’t want to leave the Panthers, there’s no guarantee that he’ll sign his next contract with them.

And if Marchand doesn’t stay in Florida, Nick Kypreos believes there’s a very good chance he’ll end up in Toronto.

Nick Kypreos: Chances of Brad Marchand landing in Toronto “very good”; “I don’t know how he doesn’t end up a Maple Leaf” – Leafs Morning Take – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 21, 2025

Indeed, as he stated during his appearance on the latest episode of Leafs Morning Take, Kypreos doesn’t see how Marchand couldn’t become a member of the Maple Leafs this summer.

That’s a pretty big statement from the former NHL player, so it’s worth analyzing.

According to Kypreos, if there’s one team that could satisfy Marchand’s salary demands, and that he’d want to offset the fact that he was underpaid for several years in Boston, it’s the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At first glance, this may sound crazy, but with the departure of Mitch Marner, the Leafs will have a lot more room under the payroll, and they could very well overpay for the little pest, who would want around $8.5M per year.

In short, Kypreos seems very confident in what he’s saying, but clearly, I have a big reservation, because I don’t think Marchand will jump at the Maple Leafs’ option first.

He wants to win, and above all, the Leafs are a sworn enemy of the Boston Bruins.

Let’s see where this goes, but it’s still an interesting piece of information to keep in mind.

Overtime

Marchand would clearly once again become one of the most hated players in the NHL if he signed with Toronto.

