Best forwards in the last three drafts: Ivan Demidov ignored by Corey Pronman

Answering your mailbag questions heading into the NHL Drafthttps://t.co/POuoKyZshZ – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 20, 2025

Will Smith

Overtime

How soon will Kent Hughes strike and make his first move of the offseason?@StuCowan1: “I think the Canadiens might make a move a day or two before the draft “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MatthewOhayon pic.twitter.com/hgWSUOcAs – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 21, 2025

Sam Bennett brought the Conn Smythe trophy to Humane Broward to hang out with shelter cats and help them get adopted (via @HumaneBroward, IG/bennysbuddies9) pic.twitter.com/2JTGJxNVKN – BarDown (@BarDown) June 21, 2025