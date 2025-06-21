2025 mock draft: DansLesCoulisses projects the first round

“My goal is to be ready for that next level at the end of the summer” Projected first overall pick Matthew Schaefer told @JeffMarek at the @CHLHockey Awards he’s locked in on summer training to make the NHL jump next year Presented by @FanDuelCanada #CHLAwards #TheSheet pic.twitter.com/6fxmmHxSQw – The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) June 16, 2025

Once again this year, it’s with great pleasure that DansLesCoulisses.com presents its mock draft of the first round of the NHL Entry Draft!For the occasion, Marc-Olivier Beaudoin is back with us and joins our regular prospect analyst, Tony Patoine.The two will offer their thoughts on what could happen – or not! – in the first round next Friday evening.In turn, they’ll try to defend their selections, sometimes putting themselves in the shoes of the different managers, sometimes playing detective, sometimes going for their more personal intuitions and tastes.With several teams possessing multiple picks – San Jose (2), Chicago (2), Calgrary (2) Columbus (2), Montreal (2), Nashville (3) Philadelphia (3) – and all of them open to making trades, we’re expecting plenty of action at the upcoming draft!Lots of sellers, lots of buyers. This will have no choice but to have a major impact on the order of players drafted.We therefore expect a score that is, at best, “very ordinary” in terms of the accuracy of the ranks of the players selected (no more than 3-4 at the right rank with the right team?). But, overall, we should still have a pretty good result for the identification of players selected in the first round.And above all, we want to entertain you and have fun!Let’s get started!No surprise here, the Islanders are simply selecting the best player available in their opinion, since they need reinforcements at every position anyway. Schaefer has all the tools to become a complete first-pair defenseman in the NHL, and the Islanders are fortunate to already have a first-pair defenseman who holds his stick on the other side (Noah Dobson – Right-handed). With these two brigadiers, the Islanders’ future on the blue line is assured for the next 10 years. It’s still possible that the Islanders want to add some talent to the attack and opt for Michael Misa, but I think the odds are more in Schaefer’s direction.The Sharks are already counting on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith at center. Two players of talent and finesse above all. Second-round consensus pick Michael Misa would be a third in the “same” mold, and he doesn’t exactly present himself as a big playoff player… Maybe he was bluffing (quite possible!), but Mike Greer says he wants to build a “big team” and intends to add muscle and size to the forward line. I take the bait and 1+1 = Porter Martone. At the same time, Simon “Snake” Boisvert – a big Sharks fan, much less Porter Martone – nearly has a heart attack, but pulls himself together by taking a big sip of water… (wink!)) In any case, the Ontarian would join 2023 favourite Quentin Musty and Igor Chernyshov in their bank of “big, talented wingers”. For the record, Martone and Celebrini teamed up in 2023 for the U18 Championship, although they didn’t play on the same line…Kyle Davidson and his team didn’t think Michael Misa would still be available at No, so their interests pointed elsewhere. But given this unexpected turn of events (thanks Tony!), they select Michael Misa. Yes, they already have Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar as centers, but both players can play wing if needed, and the same can be said for Misa. After selecting a defenseman with theiroverall pick in 2024, they’re quite happy to add some pure talent to the forward line to back up poor Bedard, who’s been feeling quite lonely since his arrival.

4- Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers (C)

In Desnoyers, the Mammoth get the kind of player they’ve been missing: a talented center AND a 200-foot shot. Eventually, Hayton will be in the right chair on the 3rd unit and Cooley will be able to focus on the offense with peace of mind. Desnoyers will do the rest and bring a lot of balance to this line-up. That said, whether it’s Desnoyers or someone else, with his two top picks of 2023, Simashev and But, whoever picks Bill Armstrong at#4 , Utah will be a team to watch in the coming years. But who would say no to a Jonathan Toews-type?

Caleb Desnoyers player comparison is this #Blackhawks Stanley Cup winner… pic.twitter.com/3YhgWUjnYr – The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) June 7, 2025

5- Nashville Predators: Anton Frondell (C)According to GM Barry Trotz, the Preds have experienced nothing more than a bump in the road. They have no intention of rebuilding and may be tempted to listen to offers for theiroverall. Knowing, however, that top-5 picks are very rarely traded, they should end up selecting, and I believe Anton Frondell has a profile that could appeal to the Preds. He’s a center who, in my opinion, is one of the closest players this year to playing in the NHL. Already a big man, Frondell also has a mature game on the ice, being defensively responsible while having very attractive offensive tools. Some even compare him to his Finnish compatriot Aleksander Barkov in terms of style.

6- Philadelphia Flyers: Jake O’Brien (C):

Daniel Brière has an important “philosophical” decision to make for the future of his center lineup. James Hagens, Brady Martin and Jake O’Brien are all still available. Brière’s gambler’s bent has finally tipped him towards O’Brien, who is brimming with talent and could become a #1 center at 6’2 around 200 lbs when he matures. Not a bad choice to feed Michkov; O’Brien may be the best passer in the draft. Meanwhile, Hagens is getting impatient in the stands…

Don’t worry too much about him, Tony! The Bruins had a front-row seat to Hagens this season, as he played for Boston College. They didn’t think he’d be available to them at No., but they’ll happily select him even if he’s not necessarily the type of player the lesser Big and Bad Bruins normally advocate. Still uncertain whether he’ll play center or wing in the NHL due to his smaller stature, Hagens remains a player with enormous natural talent and will be able to energize the Bruins’ attack, which seems to be leaning towards anemia over the next few seasons. An important piece of “retool on the fly” is added to Boston!

8- Seattle: Brady Martin (C/AD)

This is where the real fun begins, Marco! In Seattle, Botterill and Francis might have wished for a member of the Big-7 to miraculously slip through their fingers, but nope. Too bad, they say to themselves, as they receive a high volume of calls in 8th place. The temptations could be very strong for Botterill and Co., especially if a team like the Habs offers its two picks at 16th and 17th… But if they decide to draft, the very beige, soft and small Kraken – perhaps a little less so since the acquisition of Mason Marchment, 6’5, 212 lbs! – could well get their hands on some “big red blood” in the person of the ultra truculent Brady Martin. Managers will have plenty of time to decide whether to play him at center or wing. The talent is there with Martin, but he comes with an extra ” bada-bing-bang-badaBOOM “!

Brady Martin Tomas Chrenko – #HFHits – Canada Slovakia – 2025 MAY 02 – Vid via: ESPN pic.twitter.com/wHJQ75dq1S – HockeyFights.com (@hockeyfights) May 4, 2025

9- Buffalo Sabres: Lynden Lakovic (AG)

The Sabres have several good youngsters, but they’re clearly lacking big men offensively. They looked at Roger McQueen, but given his injury history, opted for Lakovic as a slightly safer choice. Lakovic’s offensive attributes are undeniable: he’s an excellent skater who can score goals as well as make plays. And while he doesn’t necessarily play physical for his size, he’s able to use it well to make himself harder to pack in. Buffalo already has an abundance of good defensemen – and could trade JJ Peterka in the next few days – so adding a big, naturally talented forward is a must for the Sabres.

10- Anaheim Ducks : Carter Bear (AG)

A mini-surprise from Buffalo (and Marc-Olivier!) with Lakovic, but that leaves some great options for Anaheim… Despite the acquisition of veteran Chris Kreider, the Ducks decide to look for a little more relief on the wing. Knock-knock-knock, who’s there? Ahhhhh! A bear! Carter Bear, probably the best winger still available – recovering quite well from his Achilles tendon injury, we hear – is exactly the kind of player the Ducks will need to light up their big guns up front: Carlsson, Gauthier and McTavish. But recruiting director and assistant to the GM Martin Madden Jr. is often interested in QMJHL products and big enough players, so he could also go for the powerful and talented Justin Carbonneau…

The buzz around the Penguins is that they’re looking for big players at No.. They’ve been known to bring in a few big guys to break the bank (and probably not at McDonald’s!), including Roger McQueen, who I think they’ll go for. McQueen is a 6’5 forward who missed most of the season with a back injury, but was ranked in the top-5 at the beginning of the year. According to medical reports, there’s not much to worry about with McQueen’s injury (although the same was said of Cayden Lindstrom’s injury…). So, at, Sidney Crosby’s team could hit a serious home run by selecting “Flash’s cousin”.

12- New York Rangers: Kashawn Aitcheson (GM/DD)

The Rangers have the option of giving this pick to the Penguins. However, for the purposes of this exercise, let’s just assume they’ll draft. The Blue Shirts are getting older on the forwards, but there are still some decent youngsters on the roster. On the other hand, the future and depth on defense are a little pitiful. If we forget Matt Rempe, New York also lacks a bit of “ f… you attitude “, character and toughness. In addition to all these great things, Aitcheson would also infuse them with a healthy dose of talent in a future top-4 along with Fox, Miller and Schneider. A personality tailor-made for New York: ” Start spreading the news, You’re leaving today. I want to be a part of it…”Etc.

Aitcheson rising in prospect rankings ahead of 2025 NHL Draft https://t.co/lPpAlHeTDF – Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 14, 2025

13- Detroit Red Wings: Viktor Eklund (AG)

Death, taxes… and the Wings select a European in the1st round of the draft! Eight of Detroit’s last ten first-round picks have been Europeans (Nate Danielson and Joe Veleno are the exceptions), and three of them are Swedes. I don’t think Stevie Y ‘s team will take a different path this season if talented winger Viktor Eklund is available. The Wings still need raw forward talent, and that’s exactly what William’s little brother will bring. If you think big brother is talented, some say Viktor is even more so. Add 20-25 pounds to his frail frame and he would have been, in my opinion, a top-5 threat.

14- Columbus: Radim Mrtka (DD)

Can lightning strike the same place twice? Yes… and no! Yes, because after David Jiricek in 2022, the Jackets are drafting another great Czech defenseman. No, because unlike Jiricek – traded to the Wild last winter – Mrtka’s game is much more cerebral, composed and mature. In a few years, we’ll probably be talking about a giant 6’6, 235 lbs who skates well, raises the game and won’t exactly be easy to get around… Also holder of the 20th pick, Don Wadell will receive a lot of calls for the 14th spot, including probably one from a mysterious Montreal team very interested in Mrtka…

15- Vancouver Canucks: Jackson Smith (D) – The Canucks didn’t expect to be able to select Smith at, and they’re clearly gloating in the war room. Vancouver needs a little bit of everything, but persistent rumors that Quinn Hughes may eventually want to join his brothers in New Jersey make the need for a left-side defensive replacement all the more urgent. Of course, Smith will never be a Quinn Hughes, nor is he the same kind of defenseman, but he’s still a youngster who should establish himself on the left side of a second pairing and, if he reaches his full potential, could even possibly fill the role on the first pairing. At No., he would be an excellent selection for the Canucks.

16 – Montreal Canadiens: Justin Carbonneau (AD)

I’ll be the first to be surprised if Carbonneau ever “slips” to the Canadiens. His candidacy could, in my opinion, be strongly considered as early as 9th with Buffalo and all the other clubs thereafter. But will what happened in this mock draft happen? Will Carbonneau often finish “good 2nd” in the evaluation of all these teams? And will Kent Hughes keep his two mid-first-round picks? In any case, in this fictional world, Montreal would get the winger with the most raw talent still available and a stronger-than-average forward. However, they’ll need to be confident that Carbonneau, a homegrown talent, has what it takes between the ears to play in a market where he’ll be extremely sought-after and scrutinized.

To you Marc-Olivier!

– Clearly a prospect considered a little less “sexy” by the pundits, his name has been less associated with the Canadiens even though they met him at the Combine in Buffalo. Cootes, a 6′, 183 lb. right-handed center, is certainly not the most talented of his crop, but he’s built in a mold that seems to be much appreciated by the Canadiens’ upper management: he’s a born leader (he captained his junior club at 17 and was Canada’s captain at the U18 tournament) who leaves absolutely everything on the ice. He’s hard-working, competitive, not afraid to distribute checks and go to the net, and very effective in forechecking. He’s also a good passer and the kind of player who could quickly become a crowd favorite. He has the determination to become acenter in the NHL – even if nothing is assured – and he’s also a guy who could find his place as an excellentcenter, considering his main qualities. Stylistically speaking, some compare him to Zach Hyman (but at center). Adding Carbonneau and Cootes to the pool of prospects would be huge for the Canadiens.

18- Calgary Flames: Jack Nesbitt (C)

Kadri and Backlund have quite a bit of mileage, and Calgary’s relief at center is exceedingly thin. Tall, talented left-handed center Jack Nesbitt, 6’4, seems to be the obvious solution, even if he’s a bit of a surprise choice here. Here’s a prospect with a lot of potential that I unfortunately overlooked in my top-20 this season. Despite a skating stroke that still needs work, Nesbitt scores his goals in the pay zone, passes the puck very well and defends very well in the circle.

I like the speedy and serious Cootes – a safe choice on Marc-Olivier’s part – but on my side, with Carbonneau already in the bank, it would probably have come down to Nesbitt or a right-handed defenseman like Logan Hensler if I’d made the 17th-place choice for Montreal. Cameron Reid would also be a nice option. But maybe the Habs will want to acquire veteran right-handed defenseman Rasmus Andersson from Calgary with this pick. Which would leave the Flames with two picks!

Logan Hensler (ranked 11th on Bob McKenzie’s board) is a mobile RD who can play an effective shutdown style but hasn’t overly explored his offensive game in the past years. Flashes of on-puck skill are apparent in rushes like these where he uses his feet to create entries: pic.twitter.com/tYLMQklEyd – Sebastian High (@high_sebastian) January 23, 2025

At #19, there are probably some players still available who have more raw talent than Spence. But the fashion is for big men, and the Blues will opt for Spence ahead of other tempting options such as Ben Kindel and Cole Reschny. The forward, who played in the OHL last season, will be honing his skills in the NCAA next season, a fact that will certainly not displease Bettman organizations. Spence is an intelligent player who pays attention to detail at 200 feet. He uses his size well to win his battles along the ramp. His offensive potential is certainly not the highest among the remaining players, but his floor is pretty high. It would be surprising if he became anything less than aplayer. We’ll see what happens next, but the Blues will be happy to add a prospect of this calibre at No.After Mrtka at #14, the Jackets double down on the “other” right-handed defenseman of this first round. Columbus thus secures the concession’s defensive future for a long time to come. A top 4 composed of Werenski, Mrtka, Mateychuk and Hensler… We’d start talking! Hensler is a kind of right-handed Ryan McDonagh. Few points in the NCAA, but an excellent toolbox for the NHL. An exceptional skater, really not that far from the show.It’s no secret that right-handed defensemen are a coveted commodity in the NHL. Clubs that have good ones want to keep them, and those lucky enough to be well positioned to draft one with great potential usually don’t pass up the opportunity. The Sens already have Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot to pilot the left side of the defensive brigade. They’ve also already drafted Carter Yakemchuk in 2024, a right-hander. Adding another right-hander to complete the quartet would make a lot of sense for Ottawa, and it’s a good thing because Blake Fiddler is still available at thelevel. Fiddler is a 6’4, 210-pound American right-handed defenseman who plays in the WHL. He’s likely to be more of a defensive back when he reaches the NHL, but he still has some offensive potential. His physicality, skating, transition game and defensive reliability will make him an interesting asset for the Sens when Fiddler is ready to make the jump! And yes, by the way, he is Vernon’s son!

I think you win with players like me” -Bill Zonnon https://t.co/Oxg6zxMMUo pic.twitter.com/1B3KldZiMp – 104,7 Outaouais (@1047_FM) June 19, 2025

22- Philadelphia Flyers: Bill Zonnon (C)The Flyers, still in the early stages of their rebuild, have organizational needs all over the place. But they still have good players in every position! Will they be convinced that Josh Ravensbergen can become that great #1 goalie capable of playing 60 games without flinching? Will they be convinced that Cameron Reid – who has a chance of being the second-best defenseman of this auction, who knows? – could quickly supplant the disappointing Cam York in their hierarchy? Or will they simply be too afraid that Bill Zonnon will no longer be available in their third round of batting at No. 31? In the end, it’s this third question (and the style of play in the current series!), that pushes them towards the combative and powerful Zonnon. Philadelphia would thus complete a very solid line-up of future centers in O’Brien, Luchanko (13th, 2024) and Zonnon. Here’s how to turn a great weakness into an instant strength!Since 2017, the Preds have drafted just one defenseman in the first two rounds of the draft: Tanner Molendyk in 2023. Having set their sights on Anton Frondell at No, it would be logical to think that the Preds would want to improve their pool of prospects on the blue line, as they also don’t have an impressive defensive brigade at the pro level. The Predsthat Reid might be the Flyers’ choice, but no! The Aylmer-born Ontarian would be an excellent catch for the Tennessee outfit. The left-handed defenseman kept climbing up the various lists throughout the year, with scouts probably realizing just how much potential Reid had thanks to his great intelligence, above-average skating stroke and all-round game. He’ll probably have a bigger impact defensively than offensively in the NHL, but he should still garner his share of points and establish himself as a good top-4 defenseman.

24- Los Angeles Kings: Jack Murtagh (C/AG)

The Kings want to continue playing heavyweight hockey. However, they also need goals and speed. The dynamic Murtagh fills all these needs and can even play center if the organization ever wanted to move him more towards that position. Probably the best player in a weak USNTDP this season. Perhaps one of the most underrated forwards of this first round…

25- Chicago Blackhawks: Shane Vansaghi (AD)The Hawks were lucky enough to snag Michael Misa at No(thanks again, Tony!), and they’re starting to have great depth throughout their prospect pool, so they can really go with the “best player available” (in their opinion!) without worrying about position. One element that could be improved, however, is the “big man” aspect of the forward line. Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar are 5’10, Oliver Moore is 5’11… it’s a good thing Sacha Boisvert is 6’2, because after watching the last series, I doubt they’ll ever be able to aspire to top honors with only players under the 6′ mark (or close to it). That’s one of the reasons they’ve opted for big American right-winger Shane Vansaghi, 6’2 and 216 lbs. Vansaghi is an energetic player who hits hard and isn’t afraid to get into traffic and impose. He also has a good shot, good hands and is defensively responsible. It’s quite possible that he’ll become aline player, but if he reaches his full potential, he could well round out aline that already boasts a number of talented players.

26 – Nashville Predators: Cole Reschny (C)

In terms of hockey IQ, Reschny is probably the best player still available. The Predators also simply need talent at center for years to come. After selecting one in Frondell (or someone else!) at No. 5, they’ve done it again with Reschny, who’s a bit in the mold of a left-handed Suzuki. If he improves his skating a little, all the potential is there for him to become a good little top-6 center, excellent over 200 feet. We especially like his character and his ability to stand up when the stakes are high. 25 points in 11 playoff games in the WHL is no mean feat. Also very good at U18.

27- Washington Capitals: Benjamin Kindel (C/AD)Kindel certainly has the talent to go out well before thespot, but his small stature is probably why he’s still available late in the first round. The Capitals have several imposing forwards in their top-6, so they can afford to take a chance on Kindel, who has pretty high offensive potential. The British-Columbian turned 18 just two months ago and has collected no fewer than 99 points in 65 games, while adding 15 in 11 playoff games with the Hitmen (WHL). Offensively diverse, Kindel is excellent at creating plays, but he’s also a very good shooter. He’s a scrappy player who never drags his feet, and can be used in a variety of ways, both on the powerplay and short-handed. In short, a talented and complete player who should delight the Caps at the end of the first round. The potential is there!

28- Winnipeg Jets: Alexander Zharovsky (AD)

The Jets are likely to take the wind out of the Hurricanes’ sails (and Marco‘s ? ) by selecting the first Russian player of the 2025 auction. The talented Zharovsky, 6’1, still a little frail, but vigorous, reminds us a little of Ivan Demidov in a ” light ” and slightly less dynamic version.

it doesn’t matter if it’s the MHL or the KHL, Alexander Zharovsky WILL make a defenseman look like a ballerina pic.twitter.com/Dxb2MA3As4 – Taahaa (@TaahaaLone) June 6, 2025

Patient with the puck, a good passer and shooter, Zharovsky is also very hard-working and effective at cutting off opponents’ plays. The Jets might have liked Cullen Potter or William Moore, but they were scalded by the Rutger McGroarty trade (since made for Brayden Yager), and don’t want to risk getting “screwed” by another American prospect in such a short space of time…

According to some scouts/scouting enthusiasts, “Harry’s distant cousin” probably has the best skating stroke of the entire draft. The American may be small in stature (5’10 / 172 lbs.), but he’s not afraid of contact. At just 17, he was already playing in the NCAA and racked up 22 points in 35 games with Arizona State, a solid harvest for a player of his age in this circuit. Potter has many fine qualities that would have made him an early selection had it not been for his size. The Canes have never been afraid to bank on talent regardless of player format, and this strategy has paid off in the past (Seth Jarvis, in particular). They’ll try it again by selecting Potter, who could very well outperform his NHL draft rank one day.

30- San Jose Sharks: William Moore (C)I pretty much agree with what Marc-Olivier just said about Potter! Sharks now! Second round at bat for San Jose in the first round, as a result of the Mikael Granlund trade to the Stars. Regardless of who they choose in the 2nd round (I said Martone, but it’ll probably be Misa), Mike Greer and his gang – who want a “heavy club”, remember – will have a hard time turning their nose up at big left-handed center William Moore (6’2) if he’s still available in the 30th round. Moore stands in the same pay zones as Nesbitt on the ice. Certainly a better skater than the Canadiens, but Nesbitt’s hands are sharper and more flexible. At the very least, Moore will be a good future third-line center. That wouldn’t be too bad at No.. The Sharks, who will take over the spit atand are very thin on defense, may also have a thought for the highly underrated American right-handed back Henry Brzustewicz, who plays for the London Knight. It’s all going to come down to this…The Flyers have been struggling to find a good goalie for ages. We know what happened with Carter Hart(Team Canada 2018…), who possibly seemed to have solved this problem, and now the Flyers are juggling Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov and Alexei Kosolov without knowing if any of them will ever have the makings of an NHL #1 goalie. Ravensbergen is 6’5, so he’s already got the size for the job. With a little more muscle on his frame, he’ll have the physique to take on the harsh rigors of the NHL. Will this choice translate into success? Of course not; it’s always difficult to predict the development of a goaltender. But Ravensbergen is a confident, right-handed goalie (generally appreciated by NHL clubs) and some scouts have said he has a style and potential similar to that of Yaroslav Askarov at the same age. The Flyers are still rebuilding, so they’ll have plenty of time to wait for him.

32- Calgary Flames: Henry Brzustewicz (DD)

Delighted by the spectacular development of big brother Hunter, selected in the 3rd round in 2023, the Flames are confidently looking to “little brother” Henry, also a right-handed defenseman by trade. The Flames hesitated a bit, however, as talented left-handed Sasha Boumedienne and electrifying British-Colombian scorer Cameron Schmidt were still available. That said, with the talented Zayne Parekh and the Brzustewicz brothers, the Flames would be absolutely armoured on the right side of defence for a long, long time to come, as they are likely to lose Rasmus Andersson soon (Montreal?)…

