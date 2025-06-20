Zach Fucale: there were teams interested in the NHL this year

For those of you who have been following the Québécois’ activities over the past few weeks, you will have seen that the goaltender has changed teams in the KHL. After two years (including a final in the last few weeks) with Chelyabinsk Traktor, the Québécois is now in Minsk.
The next chapter for Zach @Fucale31 will be Dinamo Minsk! pic.twitter.com/CpQVAvpxga
– KHL (@khl_eng) June 5, 2025
What you need to know is that the former Capitals goaltender enjoyed his two years with Traktor. He didn’t leave because he didn’t want to play in Chelyabinsk anymore, on the contrary.
He enjoyed playing for Traktor (Benoît Groulx’s 2024-2025 team), and reaching the final this year was special.
So pumped for this group! What a team https://t.co/4iW4YYjOet
– Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) May 7, 2025
And for him and his family, it’s better in Minsk.
It’s a very small sample, but in four career games in Washington, he’s held his own (1.75 average, .924 efficiency). And no one will take away his early-career feat.
HISTORY MADE: #ALLCAPS Zach Fucale has established a new record for the longest shutout streak to begin NHL career
Fucale broke the previous mark of 102:48 held by #MNWild alum Matt Hackett
Well done by #GoHabsGo 2013 RD2 pick, who made his NHL debut earlier this season pic.twitter.com/uYVUKkIp0A
– Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) January 9, 2022
The problem? If it hadn’t worked out here, he’d probably have lost a #1 position elsewhere in the KHL and taken a less interesting role in Russia by July.
There were teams interested.
To have waited, I would have taken a risk of losing what was available. It was a gamble I didn’t want to take. – Zach Fucale
Now he finds himself in a position that makes him happy. He loves his life in Russia (even if it’s not always easy because of the language) and he can play top-level hockey.
And clearly, it suits him. He’s somewhere else now, 12 years after being drafted by his childhood team in the second round in 2013.