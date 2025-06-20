Zach Fucale: there were teams interested in the NHL this year

We recently had the opportunity to speak with Zachary Fucale in an interview. After talking about the Make Your Move project , we also discussed his career.

For those of you who have been following the Québécois’ activities over the past few weeks, you will have seen that the goaltender has changed teams in the KHL. After two years (including a final in the last few weeks) with Chelyabinsk Traktor, the Québécois is now in Minsk.

The next chapter for Zach @Fucale31 will be Dinamo Minsk! pic.twitter.com/CpQVAvpxga – KHL (@khl_eng) June 5, 2025

He has signed a two-year contract with the Dimano.

What you need to know is that the former Capitals goaltender enjoyed his two years with Traktor. He didn’t leave because he didn’t want to play in Chelyabinsk anymore, on the contrary.

He enjoyed playing for Traktor (Benoît Groulx’s 2024-2025 team), and reaching the final this year was special.

So pumped for this group! What a team https://t.co/4iW4YYjOet – Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) May 7, 2025

But the hockey business being what it is (with the salary cap and all the decisions made out of his control by management), he was forced to make a decision.

And for him and his family, it’s better in Minsk.

The goalie was also asked how close he came to returning to the NHL. After all, we know that his name has been bandied about in recent months for a position on the Bettman circuit.

It’s a very small sample, but in four career games in Washington, he’s held his own (1.75 average, .924 efficiency). And no one will take away his early-career feat.

HISTORY MADE: #ALLCAPS Zach Fucale has established a new record for the longest shutout streak to begin NHL career Fucale broke the previous mark of 102:48 held by #MNWild alum Matt Hackett Well done by #GoHabsGo 2013 RD2 pick, who made his NHL debut earlier this season pic.twitter.com/uYVUKkIp0A – Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) January 9, 2022

The answer is that there was interest this year. His success in the KHL opened some eyes.But the problem with a potential return to North America to make his mark in the NHL is the timing of the free agent period in Russia versus North America.In reality, since contracts end on May 30 in the KHL and July 1 in the NHL, he would have waited a month to see if he ever got a good offer in the NHL.

The problem? If it hadn’t worked out here, he’d probably have lost a #1 position elsewhere in the KHL and taken a less interesting role in Russia by July.

There were teams interested. To have waited, I would have taken a risk of losing what was available. It was a gamble I didn’t want to take. – Zach Fucale

Now he finds himself in a position that makes him happy. He loves his life in Russia (even if it’s not always easy because of the language) and he can play top-level hockey.

And clearly, it suits him. He’s somewhere else now, 12 years after being drafted by his childhood team in the second round in 2013.