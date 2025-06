“The Maple Leafs would have given more than $10.9M per year to Sam Bennett”

Overtime

The 2025-26 NHL schedule will be released on July 16. https://t.co/OTn8Wi4nTZ – Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) June 20, 2025

Elliotte Friedman: TJ Brodie (Chicago), Justin Holl (Detroit), Matt Dumba (Dallas), Philipp Grubauer (Seattle) are the names I’m looking at for potential buyouts – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

Despite some reports to the contrary, I’m told contract talks between Columbus and pending UFA (and birthday boy) Dante Fabbro have just really started and as of last night, a new deal is not close. https://t.co/dqnyBjMVtn – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 20, 2025

Toews isn’t the first to return to the NHL after a long break…https://t.co/6SdtzPKrzg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 20, 2025

Last night, Sam Bennett was the talk of Florida. The forward, who was at a festival party yesterday, took to the microphone… and publicly announced that he wasn't going anywhere It's not completely settled yet, but clearly, the player wants nothing to do with leaving.So we have to assume, until proven otherwise, that he won't be leaving the Panthers. This means that the teams who coveted him for July 1 must now look elsewhere… and the Maple Leafs have to be considered.We know that the Leafs, who will have money to spend with Mitch Marner on his way out, would have liked to repatriate Bennett, who is a little guy from Ontario. And according to Renaud Lavoie, the Leafs were even prepared to offer Bennett acontract: on BPM Sports this morning, he noted that Toronto would have offered Bennett "more than $10.9 million a year".10.9 M per year is the annual salary Mitch Marner received on his contract, which expires in ten days or so.We know the Leafs have been looking for ways to break out of their playoff slump for years, and in Bennett, who just won the Conn Smythe Trophy after abig playoff run, he would have added a player with a ton of dog, something the club has lacked in recent years.That said, the club has been opting for the Core Four recipe for the past few years… and such a pact to Bennett would only recreate that same recipe by changing just one name. Or two, if John Tavares leaves, but you get the point.It's also worth remembering that Bennett, despite his 15 goals and 22 points in 23 playoff games, has never collected more than 51 points in a season. He's celebrating his 29th birthday today, so he's approaching 30… and the age when players generally start to regress.And that's even truer for a player as physical as Bennett.Giving Bennett more money than Marner, who just doubled the Panthers forward's points this season, makes it pretty clear that the Leafs would do anything to try and beat their spring demons.And right now, there are people in Toronto who mustbe hoping that negotiations between Bennett and the Panthers turn sour.