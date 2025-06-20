The line-up of playoff clubs may have to respect the playoff salary cap

Credit: If there’s one thing that has been causing a stir in the playoffs for some years now, it’s the notorious non-existent salary cap. Just think of the Vegas Golden Knights with Mark Stone, the 2021 edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning with its $18 million over the lot during the playoffs. And now, Evander Kane […]

If there’s one thing that has been causing a stir in the playoffs for some years now, it’s the notorious non-existent salary cap.

Just think of the Vegas Golden Knights with Mark Stone, the 2021 edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning with its $18 million over the lot during the playoffs. And now, Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers are attracting interest at this level too.When will the salary cap have to be respected during the spring dance?

According to Elliotte Friedman, it’s coming soon, and in view of the next collective agreement, it could become mandatory for the line-up.

That’s what he said in his most recent appearance on Sportsnet 590, with Matt Marchese and Mike Futa.

Elliotte Friedman: In the new CBA they may make it so your playoff lineup that goes on the ice must be cap compliant; you can have whatever you want on your roster but your actual lineup must be under the cap – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

Note that this would not be the total salary of all the players in the line-up, but only the 18 players on the ice as well as the two goalkeepers.

We already know that the addition of payroll during the playoffs has already been discussed, but it’s mainly the aspect of players dressed for the game that piques my interest.

It would still give teams something to play for, while being fairer to everyone. Having a long-term injured player shouldn’t benefit you.

Payroll in the playoffs is a very interesting topic, because year after year, it’s one that gets a lot of attention.

At the end of every season, we seem to see players coming back just in time for the playoffs, when they could possibly be ready to return to the game beforehand. But since the salary would count against the mass, the team doesn’t dress it up beforehand to make the most of the space under the mass at the trade deadline.

I can’t wait to see what the new collective agreement brings, as there could be some interesting changes.

Overtime

– Always funny, this kind of video.

Who’s the most random NHL player you can name? Don’t miss the 2025 Upper Deck #NHLDraft on June 27 and 28! pic.twitter.com/Rkv4HN7e99 – NHL (@NHL) June 20, 2025

– This is truly amazing.

Not many events exceed expectations. This one did today for me. If you have a chance to get the Javits Center Saturday or Sunday, you should go https://t.co/CBbrcj7jQM – Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 20, 2025

– Here’s one who’s been a major disappointment since his rookie season.