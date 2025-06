View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make Your Move Hockey (MYM) (@mymhockey)

I want to emphasize this: it’s for players of all calibers. Anyone can participate. There’s no pressure and we’re here to have fun. – Zach Fucale

We recently had the chance to chat with Zach Fucale, the former Canadiens prospect who played a few games with the Washington Capitals and has now been in the KHL for a few years. He was very generous with his answers.The goal? To highlight the Make Your Move event, now in its ninth year.For those unfamiliar with the event, it’s a shootout. It’s open to all in Boisbriand, in the Armada arena – and all the details are available directly on the Make Your Move website . The goalkeeper, who is involved in the event, emphasizes that everyone can take part. On July 12 and 13, registered youngsters of all ages will be able to pull out their Sunday dekes.And let’s face it: it’s really for everyone… and for fun. There are prizes to be won, and the fun will be front and center.Teams can still register by visiting the site’s registration page . There are still a few places left, but eventually it could fill up completely.And people who want to attend can also reserve their seats.Also note that on the evening of July 12 (at 6pm), there will be a showdown featuring two people who know how to steal the show with a puck on their stick.First of all, there’s Swaggy P, who younger fans may know from his posts on social networks. As you can see, he can dance with the puck.And then there’s Ivan Demidov, who everyone in Quebec knows.This will be a great opportunity for people to see Demidov, who is spending his summer in Quebec. Between the LSHL and Make Your Move, it’s clear that Demidov didn’t come here just to sightsee.Note that Sports Rousseau and Warrior (with whom the folks at Make Your Move are happy to be associated) are important partners, as are the QMJHL and Hockey Québec.Speaking of the QMJHL, current and former Q players will be in attendance. They include Bill Zonnon, who will be drafted into the NHL next week, and Hendrix Lapierre.There will also be hidden cards that will be revealed in due course.With hundreds of players on hand to take part, and the facilities adapted for the event (including cameras to capture it all), it’s an event that promises to please those who love hockey dekes.Speaking of Fucale and Demidov, the goaltender has faced Ivan Demidov twice in Russia. And he’s proud to say that the Canadiens’ prospect didn’t score against him in either game. Traktor won both games against SKA, including one by shutout.The goalie believes that Demidov, who has a good head on his shoulders, did the right thing by choosing to stay in Montreal during the off-season.