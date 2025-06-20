Second center : The Habs want a long-term player

Kirby Dach could be a backup plan if the Habs fail to fill this need, but it wouldn’t be ideal.
Here’s the excerpt in question:
Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton won’t settle for an okay player in their hunt for a 2nd line center…@EricEngels: “They want a player that fits with them becoming a perennial winner “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/YAxYyIff0N
And it would make sense for the Habs not to add the services of a “decent” player. As long as they’re giving away prospects and/or draft picks, they might as well go after a center in his prime so he can have long-term success with the club.
Speaking of draft picks, Kevin Dubé of TVA Sports wrote an interesting article recently, reporting the words of a scout for an Eastern team.
“I think players who are going to come out between 11 and 20 this year would come out between 20 and 30 in a normal year” https://t.co/72A8LcyCbH
Could the Anaheim Ducks use a breath of fresh air? Trevor Zegras has often been linked with the Habs, but he shouldn’t cost much, considering he’s not living up to expectations.
But why would the Habs want a 24-year-old who’s regressing year after year? Buy cheap in the hope that a change of scenery will help him find his feet.
Both first-round picks would be in order, and the Habs have some pretty interesting prospects, as well as the Penguins’ second-round pick (41st).
It won’t be easy to find a quality second center in the long term.
– A big man ready for Habs fan madness?Where do we sign?
Lynden Lakovic, a 6’4, 200 lbs winger from the Moose Jaw Warriors, on potentially being drafted by the Habs:
“It would mean the world. Montreal is a great place to play for sure. Their fans are passionate. Maybe some say crazy at times but I think I’m definitely ready for that…. pic.twitter.com/EF8vpkyWRe
– Brad Marchand is wearing a Dairy Queen jersey with an Oilers logo marked “Losers”.
Someone take the phone away from this rebel right now #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/5etr23MlMA
– CF Montreal will be without Donadel for next Wednesday’s match.
Marco Donadel picked up his 3rd yellow card of the season in Houston. #CFMTL
He will have to serve a one-game suspension next Wednesday against @fccincinnati.
It will be interesting to see who the head coach will be in his absence. Logic would dictate that it will be David..
And seeing Blue Jays prep games in Montreal again is still possible, according to Jeremy Filosa. https://t.co/VvoD6zdHkU
