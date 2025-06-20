Sam Bennett announces publicly that he will not leave the Panthers

We did not have Brad Marchand crowd surfing with the Cup to Pink Pony Club on our 2025 bingo card.
(via @miamiguydylan)pic.twitter.com/rgPiLhWfQV – BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2025
So this just happened.
Sam Bennett says he’s staying in Florida and a graphic of “8 years” showed on screen. We’ll see if that means anything official soon.#FlaPanthers https://t.co/YSRFd5JApS – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 20, 2025
overtime
There will be a game number 7 between Ben’s Pacers and Luguentz’s Thunder. Who you got? https://t.co/ASU4hODyN9
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 20, 2025
Best career start as starting quarterback (CFL)
Danny McManus 8-0 (WPG)
Davis Alexander 7-0 (MTL)
Bo Levi Mitchell 7-0 (CGY)
Jeff Garcia 7-0 (CGY)
cc @RDSca – David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) June 20, 2025
Chris Johnston: There have been reports that NHL contracts could be reduced by a year from 8 for current team and 7 for UFA to 7 and 6 [in the new CBA] – Chris Johnston Show
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025
Lane Hutson meeting players at a youth hockey tournament in Montreal today pic.twitter.com/P5yCKulS6A
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 20, 2025