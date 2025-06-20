Skip to content
Sam Bennett announces publicly that he will not leave the Panthers
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
You can’t blame the Panthers for not celebrating their second Stanley Cup triumph, anyway.

You’ve probably seen the images on social networks, but it’s clear that the Florida club’s players are living their best life. And they deserve to be.

Brad Marchand in particular is enjoying it in spades.

But yesterday, as the Panthers players celebrated en masse, Sam Bennett gave the Panthers fans on hand one more reason to have fun.

How did he do it?

By taking the microphone publicly, asking the crowd to let him speak… and emotionally saying he wasn’t going anywhere. This delighted the crowd, who exploded with joy.

Brennan Klak also reports that an “eight years” graphic appeared on a screen.

Already persistent in the rumor mill, Klak’s return to Sunrise for the next phase of his career is no longer in doubt.

We can expect confirmation soon. It remains to be seen how much Bill Zito and the player’s clan have obviously agreed on, but it’s likely to be around $7.5 or $8 million per season.

Bennett is on his X in Florida, the club is winning and everyone wants to keep him. I don’t see any good reason for him to want to leave this environment, let’s face it.

It now remains to be seen whether Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand will stay. Because those are obviously more complex issues.


