Sam Bennett announces publicly that he will not leave the Panthers

We did not have Brad Marchand crowd surfing with the Cup to Pink Pony Club on our 2025 bingo card. (via @miamiguydylan)pic.twitter.com/rgPiLhWfQV – BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2025

So this just happened. Sam Bennett says he’s staying in Florida and a graphic of “8 years” showed on screen. We’ll see if that means anything official soon.#FlaPanthers https://t.co/YSRFd5JApS – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 20, 2025

overtime

There will be a game number 7 between Ben’s Pacers and Luguentz’s Thunder. Who you got? https://t.co/ASU4hODyN9 – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 20, 2025

Best career start as starting quarterback (CFL)

Danny McManus 8-0 (WPG)

Davis Alexander 7-0 (MTL)

Bo Levi Mitchell 7-0 (CGY)

Jeff Garcia 7-0 (CGY) cc @RDSca – David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) June 20, 2025

Chris Johnston: There have been reports that NHL contracts could be reduced by a year from 8 for current team and 7 for UFA to 7 and 6 [in the new CBA] – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

Lane Hutson meeting players at a youth hockey tournament in Montreal today pic.twitter.com/P5yCKulS6A – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 20, 2025

You can’t blame the Panthers for not celebrating their second Stanley Cup triumph, anyway.You’ve probably seen the images on social networks, but it’s clear that the Florida club’s players are living their best life. And they deserve to be.Brad Marchand in particular is enjoying it in spades.But yesterday, as the Panthers players celebrated en masse, Sam Bennett gave the Panthers fans on hand one more reason to have fun.How did he do it?By taking the microphone publicly, asking the crowd to let him speak… and emotionally saying he wasn’t going anywhere. This delighted the crowd, who exploded with joy.Brennan Klak also reports that an “eight years” graphic appeared on a screen.Already persistent in the rumor mill, Klak’s return to Sunrise for the next phase of his career is no longer in doubt.We can expect confirmation soon. It remains to be seen how much Bill Zito and the player’s clan have obviously agreed on, but it’s likely to be around $7.5 or $8 million per season.Bennett is on his X in Florida, the club is winning and everyone wants to keep him. I don’t see any good reason for him to want to leave this environment, let’s face it.It now remains to be seen whether Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand will stay. Because those are obviously more complex issues.– Wow.– Alouettes win, but Davis Alexander injured.– Shorter contracts on the heels of the next collective agreement?– We love seeing this.