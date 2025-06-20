Ontario’s Mason Marchment has all seven Canadian teams on his no-trade list

4 years and $4M AAV for Ryan Donato!
[image or embed] – CHGO Blackhawks June 18, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Matt Duchene is staying with the Stars!
[image or embed] – TSN June 19, 2025 at 11:19 am
Benjamin Kindel: the Habs in his blood
– RDS June 20, 2025
There are prospects, however. And it could be thanks to goaltending.
– Kevin Dubé June 20, 2025
Lots of talk this year about goaltenders going in the first round, notably Jack Ivankovic and Joshua Ravensbergen.
Hearing that teams with multiple firsts like Columbus, Nashville and Philadelphia are teams to watch in the 20s. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 20, 2025
#NYR and Matthew Robertson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.
#NYR and Matthew Robertson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. – New York Rangers June 20, 2025