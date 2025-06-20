Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ontario’s Mason Marchment has all seven Canadian teams on his no-trade list
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ontario’s Mason Marchment has all seven Canadian teams on his no-trade list
Credit: Yesterday, the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken danced together. As reported yesterday, Mason Marchment became a member of Seattle’s lackluster lineup. At $4.5 million a year for one more year, Marchment brings sandpaper to Seattle. And if it weren’t for the money, you’d think the Stars would have liked to keep him in town. […]
Yesterday, the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken danced together. As reported yesterday, Mason Marchment became a member of Seattle’s lackluster lineup.

At $4.5 million a year for one more year, Marchment brings sandpaper to Seattle. And if it weren’t for the money, you’d think the Stars would have liked to keep him in town.

But the club needs room on lot and the player scooped it up.

One wonders why certain clubs (the Canadiens or the Maple Leafs, for example) didn’t get their hands on the player’s services. But keep in mind that Marchment has a list of 10 teams for whom he could refuse a deal.

And this morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie talked about the list.

On the morning show, with Anthony Deslauniers and Maxime Lalonde, the journalist said that his list of 10 teams includes… all seven Canadian teams.

Reminder: Marchment is not American. He was born in Ontario and began his career in Toronto.

Since the 2021 season, Marchment has been playing in tax-advantaged markets. We’re talking about Florida (2021 and 2021-2022 seasons) and Dallas, for the past three years.

He signed a $4.5-million-a-year contract in Dallas knowing full well that he was playing in a… tax-advantaged market. And listening to the discussion on the radio this morning, it’s no coincidence that he was traded to Seattle. It’s a bit like a return of the elevator.

Seattle is in the same boat as Sunrise and Dallas from a tax point of view.

Because, yes, signing a contract in such a market means agreeing to leave money on the table. Desaulniers did well to compare this to the contracts signed in Chicago by Ryan Donato and in Dallas by Matt Duchene

4 years and $4M AAV for Ryan Donato!

[image or embed]

– CHGO Blackhawks(@chgo-blackhawks.bsky.social) June 18, 2025 at 5:45 PM

Matt Duchene is staying with the Stars! ⭐

[image or embed]

– TSN(@tsnofficial.bsky.social) June 19, 2025 at 11:19 am

Let’s note that a player has the right to have the priorities he has, by the way. But the fact remains that it affects the way management in Canada does things.

And the contract Sam Bennett is lining up to sign in Florida will be further proof of that.


overtime

– Read more.

– Ducks: a club to watch for Jonathan Toews. [RG Media]

– The draft is a week away.

– Speaking of the draft.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content