Offer sheet: forget the idea of Mavrik Bourque signing one this summer

There’s a reason why Jason Robertson is constantly mentioned as a trade target: the Stars are short on cash.
And that was interesting, given that Québécois Mavrik Bourque’s contract expires on July 1. He was eligible to sign a hostile offer sheet, as he was about to become a restricted free agent… and a team could have put the Stars in trouble with a nice offer.
But that’s not going to happen, for one simple reason: the Stars have agreed with Bourque on the terms of a one-year, $950,000 contract.
Our Dallas Mav’s staying put!
We have signed Mavrik Bourque to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-2026 season.
