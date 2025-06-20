Marc-André Fleury wishes Sidney Crosby farewell

As we all know, there are plenty of rumors surrounding Sidney Crosby and a possible departure from Pittsburgh.

The Penguins franchise figure of the past 20 years isn’t in the best situation, as the team looks to trade veterans. Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, his two linemates, have been mentioned.

Of course, Crosby has been linked to the Montreal Canadiens, but it’s still unclear whether #87 will leave Pittsburgh or end his career where it all began.

Marc-André Fleury, who was his team-mate for many years with the Pens and the national team, recently discussed the subject in an interview with La Presse Sports.

Fleury wants Crosby to leave Pittsburgh so he can win another Stanley Cup:

That’s a pretty strong comment.

I invite you to read Guillaume Lefrançois’ article on this interview.

“I can’t answer for him, but it sounds like I wish him well. It’s been three years in a row that Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs, and it’s not looking good for next season.” – Marc-André Fleury

Obviously, it won’t be in Pittsburgh that Crosby wins another Stanley Cup before he retires.

We can also deduce that Fleury isn’t the biggest fan of Penguins management right now: Selling his veterans, except Crosby, won’t help him stay.

Could this be part of Kyle Dubas’ strategy to make Crosby more open to a trade and acquire prospects/draft picks?

It’s possible, but it’s not the best message to send for your veteran and the face of your franchise.

Maxime Talbot also added some comments on the subject, but he doesn’t seem too keen to listen to the rumors.

“It’s not unthinkable, but I don’t get involved in rumours. It’s fun for the fans, for the media, to talk about it. But it’s going to come down to what he wants to do.” – Maxime Talbot

As Guillaume Lefrançois mentioned in his text, Talbot and Fleury are in the best position to discuss their former teammate’s situation.

I can’t see Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin expressing an opinion on the subject, as they are still members of the organization.

I can’t wait to see if Crosby changes his address and, more importantly, where he ends up if he does.

