It’s done.According to several sources, Jonathan Toews has made up his mind about the next step in his career. And it’s at home, with the Winnipeg Jets, that he will continue (finish?) his career.Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun were the first to mention it.As Friedman mentioned, the player can’t sign until July 1. But since he hasn’t been under contract with an NHL club for nearly 24 months, he can talk to clubs in the meantime, to give himself a head start on other free agents in the making.That’s why learning that the veteran is coming to this country isn’t poaching.We know that the Jets and the Avalanche were the clubs that came back most often in his case. In the end, he chose to return to his hometown, which is very interesting.Obviously, he had already slowed down towards the end of his career in Chicago, and now he’s not getting any younger. Unless the fountain of youth is in Manitoba, we can’t expect him to perform like a rocket.But he’s a good center who knows how to win in the playoffs. That can’t hurt in a club that’s good in season, but still looking for the recipe to get to the next level.Seeing him in a Jets uniform instead of a Hawks one will be special. But he deserves to finish his career by playing at least one more year – and to have the chance to do it at home, that’s got to be cool for him.– Expect a one-year contract at a reasonable salary. He hasn’t come back to break the bank, but to keep playing and try to get his hands on a fourth ring.