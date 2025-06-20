Jets: Jonathan Toews could earn up to $7 million in 2025-2026

Jonathan Toews’ contract includes $2M in base salary and up to $5M in bonuses:
* $550k each for 20/30/40/50/60 games played
* $500k if Jets make playoffs and Toews plays 50 games
* $250k each for Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3 wins (with Toews playing 50% of games)
* $1M for..
In Overtime
It’s all about perspective. Contract talks between Toronto and the Knies camp are active, but plenty of work remains. One side tells me they are not close to a new deal, while the other side disagrees. Still feel this falls in the 3-5 year range, whenever it gets done.
The Penguins have named Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, and Rich Clune assistant coaches, and Troy Paquette the team’s assistant video coach.
Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo will remain on Head Coach Dan Muse’s staff in the same role. – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 20, 2025
Stan Bowman says Oilers management is eager to start discussing an extension with Connor McDavid, but added: “He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his timing.”
Steve O’Rourke becomes Seattle’s 1st coachhttps://t.co/ITqLkFHjXM
