Jets: Jonathan Toews could earn up to $7 million in 2025-2026

It’s all about perspective. Contract talks between Toronto and the Knies camp are active, but plenty of work remains. One side tells me they are not close to a new deal, while the other side disagrees. Still feel this falls in the 3-5 year range, whenever it gets done. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 20, 2025

The Penguins have named Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, and Rich Clune assistant coaches, and Troy Paquette the team’s assistant video coach. Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo will remain on Head Coach Dan Muse’s staff in the same role. – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 20, 2025

Stan Bowman says Oilers management is eager to start discussing an extension with Connor McDavid, but added: “He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his timing.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2025

This morning, we learned that Jonathan Toews would be making a return to action next season in a Jets uniform. The Manitoba native is coming home… and for the first time in his career, he’ll be wearing a uniform other than that of the Blackhawks.The Jets have long been linked with the forward, and in 2025-26, it will finally become a reality.We learned this morning that Toews has signed a one-year contract with a $2 million cap hit. But in reality, it’s a little more complicated than that, because there are some big performance bonuses in the deal.In fact, the $2 million is thesalary Toews will receive, no matter what happens. But if we include all the bonus money, the bill could climb to… $7M.Nothing less.Basically, Toews can earn five different bonuses of $550,000 depending on how many games he plays this year. He’ll get one if he plays 20 games, another at 30 games, another at 40 games, another at 50 games and a final one at 60 games.He’ll get even more money if he plays half the Jets’ games and the Jets make the playoffs (and go a long way). He’ll get $500,000 if he plays 50 games and the Jets make the playoffs, he’ll get $250,000 for every playoff round he wins in which he plays half the games, and he’ll add another million dollars if the Jets win the Stanley Cup and he plays half the games.He can therefore earn $2.75 million in additional bonuses if he plays 60 games this season, regardless of the result. The other $2.25 million depends on his team’s performance (and the number of games he plays).On the other hand, this amount is impressive for a player who, after all, hasn’t played in two years and, in his last NHL season, scored just 31 points (in 53 games). He was affected by illness, of course, but his game was in serious decline.And usually, when a player misses two full seasons, he doesn’t break everything when he comes back.And with bonuses that don’t depend on his number of points, for example, Toews could theoretically earn $4.75M this year by playing only 60 games, regardless of his impact on the team’s performance.I can’t wait to see how it all turns out.– News from Matthew Knies.– Dan Muse has his assistants.– New contract: Oilers to respect Connor McDavid’s timing.– Hiring in the LPHF.