Ivan Demidov’s priority this summer: work on his skating stroke

Paul Byron on Ivan Demidov:
"He's been working a lot on his skating (this summer). I think it was a great opportunity for him to get in the league & see the level of competition. He's a player with a lot of talent, great hands, great vision…I think with the time that he has,…
Overtime
Ivan Demidov's rookie lap at the Bell Centre was special
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 20, 2025
Back to practice for #CFMTL, after five days off :
One player is on trial this afternoon: Jonathan Lewis. He was with the @ColoradoRapids and plays left wing. Dominic Iankov is not here. The transfer is not yet complete. Rumors have it…
The new ECHL team in New Mexico/Rio Rancho have announced the finalists for their team name contest. They are something.
1- Cutthroats
2- Goatheads
3- Tarantula Hawks
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 20, 2025