Hostile offer sheet: forget the idea of Mavrik Bourque signing one this summer

The Dallas Stars have their work cut out for them this summer. After (another) loss in the Western finals, GM Jim Nill has his work cut out for him in terms of reshuffling his roster, which is already tight under the salary cap.

There’s a reason why Jason Robertson is constantly mentioned as a trade target: the Stars are short on cash.

And that was interesting, given that Québécois Mavrik Bourque’s contract expires on July 1. He was eligible to sign a hostile offer sheet, as he was about to become a restricted free agent… and a team could have put the Stars in trouble with a nice offer.

But that’s not going to happen, for one simple reason: the Stars have agreed with Bourque on the terms of a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Our Dallas Mav’s staying put! We have signed Mavrik Bourque to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-2026 season. MORE : https://t.co/uLCdJ9Bb1W@shift4 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/aYilKU8u9A – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 20, 2025

He will therefore not become a restricted free agent.

More details to come…