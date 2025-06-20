Chances of Connor McDavid staying in Edmonton: “100%”

In the last few days, the Oilers have experienced a terrible disappointment, for the second year in a row.

But fans can be even sadder to read the latest rumours about captain Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton: McDavid to Tampa Bay here, McDavid to leave Edmonton there…

But earlier in the evening, two very credible journalists in Frank Seravalli and Bob Stauffer probably made Oilers fans’ day. Indeed, both think it’s a certainty (100%) that the captain will stay in town. “Not 99%, 100%.”

“100 per cent” that Connor McDavid will sign new contract with Edmonton Oilers, top insiders reporthttps://t.co/7lQ4VGG3DQ via @edmontonjournal – David Staples (@dstaples) June 20, 2025

Needless to say, 97 will become the highest-paid player of all time on July 1, 2026.

And, according to Seravalli and Stauffer, who don’t give a damn about making good radio, clearly, it’ll be with the Oilers who gets that contract.

Brock Boeser to Minnesota, Marco Rossi to Vancouver?

He’s also attracting attention from the Flames.

Nick Kypreos: Brock Boeser, we assume, is coming real close to terms with the Minnesota Wild – Leafs Morning Take – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

But today, via Nick Kypreos, we learn that Boeser is close to an agreement with Minnesota. Negotiations before July 1 ?

The Canucks forward is out of contract on July 1. So it won’t be a trade for Rossi, but the two could go their separate ways.

We know it’s the end of the road for these two forwards on their respective teams.

The Leafs, following in the Panthers’ footsteps?

The Leafs liked the Panthers’ strategy so much that they want to emulate it.

How? By granting contracts to all their free agents. According to Kypreos, Toronto wants to give contracts to Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

In fact, the journalist doesn’t see how Marchand doesn’t end up in the Queen City.

Obviously, the Leafs don’t have the money to sign all three, but signing one of them would be a good start.

Nick Kypreos: The Maple Leafs want to make offers on Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad; an Ekblad offer would hinge on being able to convince Morgan Rielly to waive his no-move clause – Toronto Star – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

In Ekblad’s case, an offer from Toronto would depend on being able to convince Morgan Rielly to waive his no-move clause.

Another player who is and will be eternally linked to the Leafs is John Tavares. Teams and agents think the center could have a similar pact to Brock Nelson. That’s what Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his 32 thoughts podcast .

News from the Metropolitan

The Avalanche forward has just signed a three-year/$7.5 million deal.The Metropolitan Division is wide open.There are the Hurricanes and possibly the Rangers and Capitals, but otherwise, the teams are decent, without more.

Of the decent teams, there are the Flyers and Islanders. In New York, the plan isn’t too clear. Mathieu Darche doesn’t seem to want to rebuild, or at least he doesn’t want to trade Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

Islanders exploring trade market on Dobson https://t.co/kmPMYMCH3C – The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 20, 2025

But star defenseman Noah Dobson is being shopped around.

He’s worth a lot of money.

In Philadelphia, Daniel Brière’s club has a lot of holes, but none as big as in front of the net.

Frank Seravalli: The Flyers have been searching far and wide for goaltending – DFO Rundown – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 20, 2025

Overtime

No wonder the Flyers are in the market for a goalie. Carey Pr- Ah well, never mind.

– More rumours from Edmonton.

Oilers still have some fine-tuning to do on Frederic’s new deal before it gets done. As that continues, the team’s also trying to lock in Perry & Brown. Brown talks expected to pick up in the coming days. Told he played with a fractured toe in the SCF. https://t.co/q12JFGUsW2 – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 21, 2025

– Good for him.

Marc-André Fleury remains in the Wild organizationhttps://t.co/yKIRT7yhYN – RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2025

– Oh well.