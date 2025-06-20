Skip to content
Chances of Connor McDavid staying in Edmonton: “100%”
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
In the last few days, the Oilers have experienced a terrible disappointment, for the second year in a row.

But fans can be even sadder to read the latest rumours about captain Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton: McDavid to Tampa Bay here, McDavid to leave Edmonton there

But earlier in the evening, two very credible journalists in Frank Seravalli and Bob Stauffer probably made Oilers fans’ day. Indeed, both think it’s a certainty (100%) that the captain will stay in town. “Not 99%, 100%.”

Needless to say, 97 will become the highest-paid player of all time on July 1, 2026.

And, according to Seravalli and Stauffer, who don’t give a damn about making good radio, clearly, it’ll be with the Oilers who gets that contract.

Here are the other rumours/news of the day:

Brock Boeser to Minnesota, Marco Rossi to Vancouver?

In recent weeks, Marco Rossi has been attracting a lot of attention in Vancouver.

He’s also attracting attention from the Flames.

But today, via Nick Kypreos, we learn that Boeser is close to an agreement with Minnesota. Negotiations before July 1 ?

The Canucks forward is out of contract on July 1. So it won’t be a trade for Rossi, but the two could go their separate ways.

We know it’s the end of the road for these two forwards on their respective teams.

The Leafs, following in the Panthers’ footsteps?

The Leafs liked the Panthers’ strategy so much that they want to emulate it.

How? By granting contracts to all their free agents. According to Kypreos, Toronto wants to give contracts to Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

In fact, the journalist doesn’t see how Marchand doesn’t end up in the Queen City.

Obviously, the Leafs don’t have the money to sign all three, but signing one of them would be a good start.

In Ekblad’s case, an offer from Toronto would depend on being able to convince Morgan Rielly to waive his no-move clause.

Another player who is and will be eternally linked to the Leafs is John Tavares. Teams and agents think the center could have a similar pact to Brock Nelson. That’s what Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his 32 thoughts podcast .

The Avalanche forward has just signed a three-year/$7.5 million deal.

News from the Metropolitan

The Metropolitan Division is wide open.

There are the Hurricanes and possibly the Rangers and Capitals, but otherwise, the teams are decent, without more.

Of the decent teams, there are the Flyers and Islanders. In New York, the plan isn’t too clear. Mathieu Darche doesn’t seem to want to rebuild, or at least he doesn’t want to trade Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

But star defenseman Noah Dobson is being shopped around.

He’s worth a lot of money.

In Philadelphia, Daniel Brière’s club has a lot of holes, but none as big as in front of the net.

No wonder the Flyers are in the market for a goalie. Carey Pr- Ah well, never mind.


