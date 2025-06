Canadiens’ draft target: the Habs will meet Alexander Zharovsky tomorrow

Credit: We’re a week away from day #1 of the draft. Of course, we often talk about the first day of the draft – and rightly so – but not necessarily much about the following day. But it will still be very important for the Canadiens. After all, in addition to picks #16 and #17, Kent […]

The Habs meet Alexander Zharovsky at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to his agent Dan Milstein.

We’re a week away from day #1 of the draft.Of course, we often talk about the first day of the draft – and rightly so – but not necessarily much about the following day. But it will still be very important for the Canadiens.After all, in addition to picks #16 and #17, Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, Martin Lapointe and Nick Bobrov will (if nothing changes) have other cards up their sleeves on June 28.That’s 12 total picks this year. Not bad for a playoff team…The club is also doing its homework on the more distant picks, of course. And there’s one name that just came up that we’ll have to keep an eye on for next Saturday’s second round.We’re talking about Alexander Zharovsky.The Russian, represented by Dan Milstein (an agent renowned for representing the interests of Russian players), will meet with the Habs tomorrow at 11:30am. The agent himself said so on social networks – no doubt to the Habs’ dismay – in a story, as pointed out by Nicolas Cloutier.Zharovsky is a 6’1 right winger who played junior hockey in Russia. He scored 24 goals and 26 assists (50 points) in 45 games for Ufa.He also played seven playoff games in the KHL.It’s interesting to note that Corey Pronman, who tried to project the seven rounds of the draft (you read that right) recently, placed the Russian 50th with the Devils.The Canadiens will draft him 41st and 49th. So if he likes what he sees of the player tomorrow on the heels of Milstein’s camp in Florida, he could be in a position to select him. Unless, of course, he’s already out, which is very possible… or the club would rather draft someone else.– A new assistant in Boston.– Who are the big free agents? [ NYT – Makes sense.– He almost came back.