Brent Burns could be a good replacement for David Savard

With the retirement of David Savard, who will officially retire from the Canadiens on July 1, there will be a hole on the right-hand side of the Montreal blue line.Will David Reinbacher be able to fill it? One day. But will he be able to do so as early as game one of the next regular season? The question arises because, after all, the Austrian is coming back from a serious injury and had trouble playing regularly, even after his return to action.

In Laval in 2024-2025, he played just 23 games, including the playoffs. That’s not enough.

I think he’ll start at the bottom and make it to the NHL by the end of the year (not season).

Might Brent Burns be the perfect replacement for David Savard on the #GoHabsGo blue line?@EricEngels: “I watched Brent Burns play and he doesn’t play like a 40-year old… This guy still has it “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/j51iAMSH94 – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 20, 2025

A right-hander who could well replace Savard is not in-house, but with the Hurricanes. His name is Brent Burns. Eric Engels of the Sick Podcast wondered.Burns is a 40-year-old right-handed defenseman who plays well on both sides of the rink. He has a nice offensive flair, although in 2025, his production has slowed down a bit.

The big bearded man is out of contract on July 1, and Montreal may be tempted to lure him to the metropolis. Will he agree to play for a club that won’t be aspiring to top honours from 2025-2026?

At his age – and according to Engels, he doesn’t play like a 40-year-old – maybe he’ll want to win a Stanley Cup before hanging up his skates.

In Carolina, he’ll have a better chance. Will the Canes want to offer him another contract? They have close to $27 million available under the salary cap. They’ve got the money, then, even if the club will try to lure a big fish like Mitch Marner to town.

The Canadiens have just over $6 million available under the salary cap. Can’t wait for Carey Price’s contract to expire, can we?

Don’t forget that teams can exceed the cap by 10% during the off-season.

