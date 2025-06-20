Brad Marchand has been drooling over all his teammates’ former teams

Credit: We all agree that for Brad Marchand’s image, playing in Florida changed everything. We knew he was a good player, of course, but the former Bruins captain was best known as a rat. That’s still the case, you may say, which is true. But the public perception of Marchand has changed. Now, we’re talking about […]

We all agree that for Brad Marchand’s image, playing in Florida changed everything.We knew he was a good player, of course, but the former Bruins captain was best known as a rat. That’s still the case, you may say, which is true.But the public perception of Marchand has changed. Now, we’re talking about a playoff player and an important player in the culture of a club that aspires to great honors.That said, Marchand was careful to remind us that, at the end of the day, a rat is still a rat.While he was with his teammates on the heels of his club’s victory, he took to storytelling on his Instagram account. And he had a particular theme in his photos.What theme? Thanking all his boys ‘ former teams for helping the Panthers build a club.A photo of Sam Bennett? He thanks the Flames. A photo of the Bob? He thanks the Flyers and Blue Jackets. Everyone’s been there, even the Jets for Paul Maurice and Columbus for Bill Zito.Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart decided to add a little something extra.How did they do it? By taking a photo of Marchand while he was at the heart of his quest against the entire NHL… and posting the photo with the inscription “thank you Bruins” along the way.I don’t feel like this will affect Marchand’s value on the autonomy market since a club that wants to sign Marchand knows exactly what they’re getting into. He’s just shown that again.But I’m not sure all NHL executives are happy to see Marchand reminding everyone of some past mistakes. Because yes, in some cases, clubs have made mistakes.– Of note.– Ouch.– No deferred money in the next collective bargaining agreement?