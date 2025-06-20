Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
“Bill, give me a contract!” brad Marchand won’t leave the Panthers
Félix Forget
“Bill, give me a contract!” brad Marchand won’t leave the Panthers
Credit: Getty Images
The Florida Panthers lifted the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night… and since then, the club has been on a tear. The guys are enjoying it… and they’re even showing Connor McDavid a lack of class.

I understand they like to be labeled the “bad guys”, but this might be a bit much.

And one of the guys having a lot of fun right now is Brad Marchand. The forward, acquired at the deadline, thanked the teams that let the players who helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup go.

It’s worth remembering that Marchand will become a free agent in ten days’ time. And despite his age, it’s safe to assume that his big series means he’ll have the opportunity to break the bank if he so desires.

That said, Marchand has no desire to leave Florida. In front of the media this lunchtime, Marchand was asked what his message was for GM Bill Zito… and he was pretty clear:

Give me a contract! – Brad Marchand

It’s reminiscent of Sam Bennett last night, who said he wasn’t “going anywhere”. It’s not settled, but obviously that’s the player’s wish.

On the other hand, if both guys want to stay, they’re going to have to be willing to leave money on the table. Bennett may have to sign for $8 million a year in Florida, which is less than he could get on the open market.

Marchand, for his part, could be offered three years at more than $8 million a year on the independent market. I have a hard time seeing the Panthers, who already have quite a bit of money on their lot, making him an offer on par with what the Maple Leafs or the Mammoth could offer him.

We’ll see how all this develops, but the next 10 days will be very interesting to follow in Florida. There are some big deals on the table for Bill Zito, who probably has to wait for his players to finish sobering up before negotiating.

Or, in Marchand’s case, wait until he finishes serving the Blizzards at Dairy Queen.


