“Bill, give me a contract!” brad Marchand won’t leave the Panthers

Brad Marchand is currently using his IG to thank rival NHL teams for the players they allowed to join the Florida Panthers. The championship celebrations roll on. pic.twitter.com/miyX0H45ln – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2025

Give me a contract! – Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand’s message to Bill Zito: “Give me a contract!” – Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) June 20, 2025

Friedman on 32TP: "Marchand, it's such a tough one because I said before the Cup final he was getting a 3×8 and now I've had people tell me you're going to be off on this one, he's going to get more… I think Utah is in there, I think Toronto is going to be in there"

Party: Panthers stars must stop disrespecting Connor McDavid – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 20, 2025

BRAD MARCHAND IS AT DAIRY QUEEN SERVING UP BRAD BLIZZARDS (via @KatieEngleson) pic.twitter.com/ybN1F04csk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 20, 2025

Friedman on 32TP: “Duchene was going to have some offers out there that might not be as long as 4 yrs but would have a higher AAV than what he got from DAL. I think VAN was one of those teams, I heard VAN were interested in him and were disappointed he didn’t get on the market” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 20, 2025

Hearing #mnwild are closing in on hiring former @AnaheimDucks head coach Greg Cronin as their new coach with the @IAWild. Cronin has coached collegiately & in the AHL/NHL for more than 35 years. Pts pct of .625+ in 3 of 5 years recently w COL Eagles (playoffs all 4, 1 cancelled.. – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 20, 2025

The Florida Panthers lifted the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night… and since then, the club has been on a tear. The guys are enjoying it… and they're even showing Connor McDavid a lack of class I understand they like to be labeled the "bad guys", but this might be a bit much.And one of the guys having a lot of fun right now is Brad Marchand. The forward, acquired at the deadline, thanked the teams that let the players who helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup go.It's worth remembering that Marchand will become a free agent in ten days' time. And despite his age, it's safe to assume that his big series means he'll have the opportunity to break the bank if he so desires.That said, Marchand has no desire to leave Florida. In front of the media this lunchtime, Marchand was asked what his message was for GM Bill Zito… and he was pretty clear:It's reminiscent of Sam Bennett last night, who said he wasn't "going anywhere". It's not settled, but obviously that's the player's wish.On the other hand, if both guys want to stay, they're going to have to be willing to leave money on the table. Bennett may have to sign for $8 million a year in Florida, which is less than he could get on the open market.Marchand, for his part, could be offered three years at more than $8 million a year on the independent market. I have atime seeing the Panthers, who already have quite a bit of money on their lot, making him an offer on par with what the Maple Leafs or the Mammoth could offer him.We'll see how all this develops, but the next 10 days will be very interesting to follow in Florida. There are some big deals on the table for Bill Zito, who probably has to wait for his players to finish sobering up before negotiating.Or, in Marchand's case, wait until he finishes serving the Blizzards at Dairy Queen.