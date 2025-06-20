Anthony Beauvilier interested in joining the Canadiens

Credit: Anthony Beauvilier enjoyed an excellent second half of the season. As a member of the Capitals, he revitalized his career with five points in 18 regular-season games and six in 10 playoff games. Against the Canadiens in the playoffs, he was a key forward. And today, he confessed he wouldn’t say no to a stint […]

Anthony Beauvilier enjoyed an excellent second half of the season.As a member of the Capitals, he revitalized his career with five points in 18 regular-season games and six in 10 playoff games.

Against the Canadiens in the playoffs, he was a key forward. And today, he confessed he wouldn’t say no to a stint with his childhood team. If Kent Hughes calls, he’ll listen carefully.

If the Habs call, Anthony Beauvillier will listen: https: //t.co/i9mII3zgt3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2025

The Québécois admits he liked Washington and would like to stay there, but if the Caps don’t want him anymore, he’d potentially like to play in Montreal.

I want to know the number of years, I want to know how many, but yes, for sure, if the phone rings and it’s the Canadiens, I’ll think about it a lot. – Anthony Beauvilier

The man who scored 271 points in 631 games with six different teams in the Bettman circuit says that playing against the Habs is great, but wearing their colors wouldn’t be bad either.

Unfortunately for him, I don’t see him with the Canadiens. Trios three and four are well-stocked at the moment, and if Beauvilier were to land in the metropolis, he’d be taking the place of a youngster, in my opinion. And if he were on the first two Montreal trios, there’d be a bit of a problem…

He’ll always remember his first playoff game at the Bell Centre in 2025. In front of family, friends and everyone watching the series, he said it was one of the best experiences he’d had in his career.

Let’s hope he gets to experience it again, this time in a red-white-and-blue uniform.

