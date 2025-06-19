There’s a reason the Ducks are reluctant to trade Trevor Zegras

Overtime

“Winning is the most important thing. If I feel there’s a good window here to win, then signing is no problem. I’m sure we’ll get into it over the next couple of weeks, but I’m not in a rush. “Some people will look at the July 1st date (as a time to sign), but there is no rush… – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 19, 2025

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino! It’s the final curtain call for Nick Bonino, who has announced his playing days have come to an end. Wishing the #StanleyCup champion the best of luck as he joins the @penguins coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/bS42i2QLp3 – NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 19, 2025

Justin Carbonneau will most likely not make his decision for next year (QMJHL-NCAA) before the draft, as his clan wants to be in symbiosis with the club that will draft him. I can tell you that the Armada is still extremely considered by the forward.@TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2025

Trevor Zegras didn’t have a great season.In fact…In fact, for two years in a row now, he’s failed to live up to expectations and his talent. His last two campaigns (15 points in 31 games and 32 points in 57 games) were disappointing, so much so that his name still finds its way into a thousand and one rumors.But there’s a reason why the Ducks are reluctant to trade Trevor Zegras right now.And it’s understandable: according to Frank Seravalli, it’s more complicated than ever right now… because the player’s value really isn’t that high.As long as they’re willing to trade him for a pittance, the Ducks would rather take a chance and see him return to form.Does this mean that the Ducks aren’t / won’t listen to offers for the flashy player?No.If a club comes in with a good offer and the Ducks like it, there could be a deal. But… there’s no GM in the National League who’s going to overpay for his services right now. And it’s perhaps this element of the discussion that indicates that Zegras will be back in Anaheim for next season, and that we may have to wait to see him change addresses.Because, ultimately, it’s hard to believe that his future lies in California. The Ducks organization is growing young, Pat Verbeek wants to make a big splash on the market this summer because he has plenty of room under the payroll to maneuver, and sooner rather than later, there may be no room for Zegras at the club.That may be the argument that has to be used to get him out of Anaheim on the cheap. I wonder if Kent Hughes will call Verbeek to sound out his interest in Z, who is one of Cole Caufield’s good chums… because at a lower price, the idea of going after him could be attractive when we know that the Habs want to add talent to their offense.At the same time, it would be another “project”, and with the rebuild seemingly coming to an end, adding another guy like that wouldn’t help as much as picking up a quality player who’s already established…– McJesus wants to win.– He’s had a great career.– Interesting.