There’s a reason the Ducks are reluctant to trade Trevor Zegras
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Trevor Zegras didn’t have a great season.

In fact…

In fact, for two years in a row now, he’s failed to live up to expectations and his talent. His last two campaigns (15 points in 31 games and 32 points in 57 games) were disappointing, so much so that his name still finds its way into a thousand and one rumors.

But there’s a reason why the Ducks are reluctant to trade Trevor Zegras right now.

And it’s understandable: according to Frank Seravalli, it’s more complicated than ever right now… because the player’s value really isn’t that high.

As long as they’re willing to trade him for a pittance, the Ducks would rather take a chance and see him return to form.

Does this mean that the Ducks aren’t / won’t listen to offers for the flashy player?

No.

If a club comes in with a good offer and the Ducks like it, there could be a deal. But… there’s no GM in the National League who’s going to overpay for his services right now. And it’s perhaps this element of the discussion that indicates that Zegras will be back in Anaheim for next season, and that we may have to wait to see him change addresses.

Because, ultimately, it’s hard to believe that his future lies in California. The Ducks organization is growing young, Pat Verbeek wants to make a big splash on the market this summer because he has plenty of room under the payroll to maneuver, and sooner rather than later, there may be no room for Zegras at the club.

That may be the argument that has to be used to get him out of Anaheim on the cheap. I wonder if Kent Hughes will call Verbeek to sound out his interest in Z, who is one of Cole Caufield’s good chums… because at a lower price, the idea of going after him could be attractive when we know that the Habs want to add talent to their offense.

At the same time, it would be another “project”, and with the rebuild seemingly coming to an end, adding another guy like that wouldn’t help as much as picking up a quality player who’s already established…


