Sam Bennett: Toronto would not be on his list
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Sam Bennett is in a strong position. The Conn Smythe winner will be a free agent in a few days’ time, and he should be able to secure a very nice contract.

Will it be in Florida?

Everyone expects him to stay in Florida. He’s good there for all the reasons we know, and seeing him leave a paradise like Sunrise doesn’t seem to be in his plans. Wouldn’t a contract worth $7.5 million a year be fair?

But in life, you have to plan for the worst-case scenario.

If he and the Panthers couldn’t come to an agreement and he had to sign a contract with another team, which Bettman Circuit team could he sign with?

The first name that comes to mind is Toronto.

After all, the club will have some salary leeway on the heels of Mitch Marner’s foreseeable departure… and the Queen City club wants to bring in guys to win in the playoffs.

On paper, it just makes sense for the Ontarian, who has often been linked to the Maple Leafs in the event of a departure from Florida.

But according to hockey insider Andy Strickland, the Maple Leafs wouldn’t be on the forward’s list if he becomes a free agent on July 1.

Since Toronto is the only other city seriously circulated to potentially sign Bennett in the event of a change of address, I wonder where he’d go. He’d be in high demand, anyway.

Still, unlike Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand, I’d put my money on Bennett returning to Sunrise.


