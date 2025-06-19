Rumor sends Connor McDavid to Tampa Bay

Is Connor McDavid wasting his talent in Edmonton?

Since the Oilers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row, everyone’s wondering whether McDavid might want to try out for another team to try and win the Stanley Cup.

When it comes to the NHL’s best player potentially leaving his team, the rumour mill starts in earnest!

A rumour shared by Matt Murley of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast sends McDavid to Tampa Bay.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets)

It’s hard to know if Matt Murley is serious or if he’s actually someone with good NHL connections, but he sounded convincing. And let’s just say former Oilers player and Spittin’ Chiclets host Ryan Whitney wasn’t too happy to hear this rumor.

McDavid’s contract expires after next season, and it would be surprising to see the Oilers let him go as an uncompensated free agent. Losing McDavid without any compensation would be the most painful thing for Edmonton.

If McDavid does decide to leave Edmonton, the Alberta outfit will do everything in its power to trade him before the trade deadline. And trading McDavid can be very lucrative.

Let’s assume that the rumour is true and that the Lightning really would trade for McDavid. We can expect to see some big names leave.

In fact, the Lightning would be forced to give away established talent because their prospect bank isn’t the best and they don’t have a first-round pick until 2028!

The Oilers would have several options, depending on how much Julien BriseBois is willing to give up.

We’re talking about guys like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli, Victor Hedman or even Andrei Vasilevskiy.

If the question is which team gives McDavid the best chance to win one or more Cups in the next few years, is there any team you’d place above the Oilers? (@SportsnetSpec) https://t.co/1oqnZFGW3D – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2025

To solve the goaltending problem with Vasilevskiy when McDavid leaves would be the height of irony.The biggest problem with McDavid is that he will almost certainly have the biggest contract in the NHL after next season.

Julien BriseBois is one of the best GMs in the NHL, but managing the NHL’s biggest contract will always be a difficult task. There’s a reason the Oilers have trouble filling the rest of the team with players who can win you a Stanley Cup.

Regardless of the trade offers they receive, we can still expect the Oilers to do everything in their power to extend McDavid’s contract.

Overtime

– Many people want to see Xhekaj remain a regular in the Canadiens line-up.

My column on why there’s a lot to like about Arber Xhekaj in a #Habs uniform. https://t.co/OwA1YE1Hqq – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 20, 2025

– Placing Price’s contract on the long-term injured list has its drawbacks.

D’Amico: The Canadiens could move Price’s contract https://t.co/6CW5Cyr9fy – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 19, 2025

– Difficult to know what to expect in the case of Kirby Dach.

Basu: Dach is the most pivotal person in the organization right https://t.co/BQhm0c8QCP – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 19, 2025

– Very funny!

This is fantastic work by Marchand https://t.co/1YrOF gKCIN – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 20, 2025

– Could be an idea.