Rumor mill: Bowen Byram in Vancouver to prepare Quinn Hughes’ departure?

And there’s a reason why.
With the rumors surrounding Quinn Hughes and his future in Vancouver…
And that’s where Bowen Byram’s name comes into the discussion. The two guys have a rather similar style, but we know that Hughes has an extra notch on his belt…
Nick Kypreos: Canucks’ interest in Sabres Bowen Byram is in part to protect against a possible Quinn Hughes departure – Toronto Star
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 19, 2025
He skates well, he has an undeniable offensive flair, he’s dangerous when he has space in the opponent’s zone… That’s why I like to make the comparison with Quinn Hughes.
That said, we know that the Sabres are going to ask a lot for the young defenseman’s services because he seems to be on the verge of blossoming in the NHL.
Will the Canucks be willing to pay the big price to get him out of Buffalo? That’s the question…
Clubs line up for Marchand
He could have won the Conn-Smythe, so good was he… but ultimately, seeing the NHL give the trophy to Sam Bennett wasn’t crazy either.
And Darren Dreger went even further on TSN 1050… saying that “all the clubs” with Stanley Cup aspirations will be interested in the unloved player’s services.
Darren Dreger: All of the contending teams are going to be in the mix for Brad Marchand – TSN 1050
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 19, 2025
Jets, Leafs, Panthers, Golden Knights, Kings, Avalanche, Capitals, Oilers…
These clubs will have a chance of going all the way next year, because they’ll still have an excellent roster.
But if he wants to give himself the best chance of winning another Stanley Cup… there aren’t a million options either.
Leafs explore their options on the trade market
Mitch Marner seems to be on the verge of leaving the organization… and there’s also the John Tavares situation to keep an eye on.
In short, Toronto is already thinking about what’s next. And according to David Pagnotta, who was on the Leafs Morning Take podcast… right now, the Leafs are more interested in exploring the trade market than the free agent market.
David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs are more active exploring options on the trade market than free agency – Leafs Morning Take
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 19, 2025
We tend to spend because there are high expectations all the time… and we try to improve the team as much as possible – even if it doesn’t work every time.
One thing’s for sure: if it’s shaping up to be an interesting summer in Montreal… it’s the same in Toronto.
– Same thing here!
3 full years into the rebuild, do you believe in what the #GoHabsGo are building?
Pierre McGuire: “I’ve never been so excited about the Canadiens since I was a little kid “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/5UU9LP3FOb
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 19, 2025
– Retirement for Gabriel Dumont.
You left your mark on this franchise
Congratulations to Captain Gabriel Dumont on his retirement! pic.twitter.com/9iPdogPhOm
– Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) June 19, 2025
– Well done.
Sven Andrighetto is IIHF Player of the Year https://t.co/xc2Oh7xyuG
– SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) June 19, 2025