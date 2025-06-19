Patrik Laine to a Panthers fan: “We’ve beaten you four times this season.”

You’ve probably seen pictures of Patrik Laine with his good friend Aleksander Barkov, celebrating the Panthers’ victory in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think I’m fine in Montreal, we beat you four times in the regular season.” – Patrik Laine

You might have thought that seeing a champion team like the Panthers might give Laine ideas about leaving Montreal for Florida, but not at all!When asked by a Panthers fan about joining the Panthers, the Finn gave an incredible answer!

Granted, the choice between winning four regular-season games and winning the Stanley Cup is an easy one, but it’s a funny one all the same. The Canadiens’ forward has a great sense of repartee!

It also shows that despite all the little problems involving Laine in Montreal, he’s still focused on his current team and remains loyal.

The host of a podcast about the Panthers shared this story, and he even admitted that it was an excellent response, explaining that he couldn’t even be angry because it was so good.

To see Laine defend the Canadiens in this way is very pleasing. His season with the Canadiens has been full of ups and downs, but he’ll have a chance to bounce back in the fall.

Number 92 will be entering the final year of his contract, and he’ll probably want to put on a good show to limit his pay cut in his next deal.

I say pay cut because it would be very surprising if his new contract were higher than his current $8.7 million per year.If Laine wants to continue making friends in Montreal, he could start by continuing to beat the Panthers every time he faces them!

