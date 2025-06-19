Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Matt Duchene: four more years in Dallas
Credit: Getty Images

It’s done.

The Dallas Stars have extended Matt Duchene’s contract by four years. He’ll earn $4.5 million a year (from 2025 to 2029), which is pretty reasonable for a player of his stature.

Maybe that’s a lot, four seasons for a 34-year-old… but hey.

The Canadiens player tends to have good seasons and bad seasons, but seeing him stay in Texas is good news for the club, which saw Duchene score 82 points this season.

He only had six points in 18 playoff games, but hey.

Duchene has been in Texas for two years, ever since the Predators decided to part with his services. In 2023 and 2024, he signed a one-year contract at $3 million per campaign.

So he gets a pay raise and more guaranteed years. Sounds like a win-win deal to me.

The Stars may have trouble meeting the cap in 2025-2026. If Jim Nill signed the contract a little less than two weeks before the market opened, it’s because he liked the price.

And it’s always easier to get a good price in Texas, compared to other states… #Taxes

Let’s not forget that the Canadiens could have benefited from a center like him, but Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s interest in the veteran was never really believed.

He had visited Montreal in 2019, but Marc Bergevin was in charge of the club’s hockey operations.

Details to follow…

