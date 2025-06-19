Mason Marchment traded to Seattle Kraken

Credit: Transaction in the NHL! Mason Marchment leaves the Stars to join the Kraken in Seattle. The Kraken made the announcement on social networks on Thursday. WHO’S READY FOR MARCH(MENT) MADNESS?! Mason Marchment’s hard hits, grit and skill are joining the #SeaKraken following a trade with the Dallas Stars → https://t.co/6GVgQwEyNb pic.twitter.com/2pJGjRAW5i – Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) […]

It’s no great surprise to see the Stars parting ways with Mason Marchment, who certainly wanted to make some changes to their lineup after three consecutive eliminations in the Western Association Finals.

At 6’5″, Marchment will be able to bring an important physical side to the Kraken, while being an excellent top-6 player offensively.

Marchment finished last season with 47 points in 62 games.

Dallas certainly wanted to trade him for payroll reasons, even though his contract isn’t that huge. He’s worth $4.5 million on the Kraken’s payroll until the end of the next campaign.

More details to come…

