LAST HOUR! CF Montreal hires Hassoun Camara and the GM of BPM Sports

Thunderbolt in the Québécois sports and media world!

Just a few minutes ago, Alexandre Panneton, GM of BPM Sports, announced to the company’s employees that he was stepping down as CEO. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Robert Ranger, current President and CEO of RNC Media Inc.

With the station having been up for sale for several months, and the fact that according to my information, the Arsenal Media group (Sylvain Chamberland) is in the final pre-purchase checks, it’s understandable that Ranger will be the link between Alexandre Panneton and the future buyer.

At the same time, Montreal CF announced two major appointments: Alexandre Panneton as VP and CEO, Communications, Marketing and Branding, and Hassoun Camara as Director of Strategic Communications.

Panneton and Camara will replace Samia Chebeir and Patrick Vallée, who were dismissed last week, as well as Charlotte Montminy, whose position was abolished earlier this year.

These are interesting hires for CF Montréal. Bringing back an alumnus of the club who is unanimously acclaimed in the city, and bringing in an executive who has metamorphosed the BPM Sports brand, is a major coup.

However, Panneton’s departure must be seen as yet another anxiety-inducing factor for BPM Sports employees. Let’s hope the skies clear for the Laurier Street gang (who may soon become the St-Lambert gang, by the way).

In closing, Nathan Saliba, Dominic Iankov and Fernando Alvarez are all expected to officially leave the club in the next few days..

George Campbell’s name has also been in the rumour mill for some time.

I can’t wait to see what additions are made when the mercato opens in about a month’s time. Because fans care a lot more about the additions than the departures..

Although Gabriel Gervais has made it clear: before adding, you have to be able to clean house.