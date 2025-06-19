Jonathan Toews to officially announce his next destination on July 1

There’s more news in the Jonathan Toews comeback saga!

There has been a level of expectation that Jonathan Toews would verbally commit and announce where he’ll sign this week. Hearing now that it’s more likely to be completed and announced July 1st. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 19, 2025

This time, a precise date has been revealed by Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. It would be July 1.This is what he revealed on X early Thursday evening, according to his information.

We already knew that he would soon be agreeing to a deal with an NHL team, but we still didn’t know when his next destination would be revealed.

As we reported earlier on Thursday, Toews is rumoured to be headed for a number of destinations . For the moment, the two favourites are the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche.However, Frank Seravalli also mentioned the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs, with the caveat that he may not be cut out to play in a market like Toronto.

Of course, when a talented French-speaking player is on the market, Montreal is often mentioned as a potential destination, but at 37, you’d think Toews would want to join a team already aspiring to the big time.

Winnipeg remains the most credible destination, because it’s a competitive team and also the place where he grew up.

Jonathan Toews had to put his NHL career on hold due to long-standing symptoms of COVID that prevented him from performing. We’ve known for a few weeks now that he’s actively working on getting back into shape to make a comeback.

Toews’ last NHL game was on April 13, 2023. He scored in a losing cause.

At his best, Jonathan Toews led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups. We can’t expect him to become the powerhouse he once was, but he could be a valuable asset to any NHL team.

