Jonathan Toews to officially announce his next destination on July 1

There’s more news in the Jonathan Toews comeback saga!
There has been a level of expectation that Jonathan Toews would verbally commit and announce where he’ll sign this week.
Hearing now that it’s more likely to be completed and announced July 1st.
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 19, 2025
We already knew that he would soon be agreeing to a deal with an NHL team, but we still didn’t know when his next destination would be revealed.
Of course, when a talented French-speaking player is on the market, Montreal is often mentioned as a potential destination, but at 37, you’d think Toews would want to join a team already aspiring to the big time.
Winnipeg remains the most credible destination, because it’s a competitive team and also the place where he grew up.
Jonathan Toews had to put his NHL career on hold due to long-standing symptoms of COVID that prevented him from performing. We’ve known for a few weeks now that he’s actively working on getting back into shape to make a comeback.
Toews’ last NHL game was on April 13, 2023. He scored in a losing cause.
At his best, Jonathan Toews led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups. We can’t expect him to become the powerhouse he once was, but he could be a valuable asset to any NHL team.
“Playing with Slafkovsky? That would be the dream!”
I admit, I had my reservations about Lynden Lakovic before I got to meet him.
But confide in me: he’s since become one of my favorites of this year’s crop.
And Habs fans… you’ll love his latest statement!
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2025
